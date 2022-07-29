Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 Live: Check Expected Cut-Off and Updates Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022: Rajasthan Police will release the result of the written exam for the post of Constable, anytime soon, on the official website. As per the media reports, Rajasthan Police Constable Result Link will be available from today i.e. 29 July 2022 on police.rajasthan.gov.in or on recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. The police will prepare a district-wise list of the selected candidates in a PDF format. Once the PDF is available, students can check the details of the shortlisted candidates for the further selection process.

According to the reports, more than 18 lakhs candidates have appeared in Rajasthan Police Exam 2022 conducted from 13 May to 16 May 2022 and on 02 July 2022.

Rajasthan Police Website

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the expected cut-off of the exam, passing marks and other details below:

Rajasthan Police Constable Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022

The candidates can check the approximate cut-off marks here. This is the rough idea of the marks. The exact cut-off marks will be released in the result PDF.

According to the reports, all the papers of this time were more difficult than usual. So, candidates can check the category-wise possible cut-off in the table given below:

Category Expected Cut-off General 105 to 110 Marks OBC 100 to 105 Marks EWS 95 to 100 Marks MBC 95 to 100 Marks SC 90 to 95 Marks ST 90 to 95 Marks

What are Rajasthan Police Constable Passing Marks ?

The exam consisted of 150 questions of 150 marks from the following subjects- Reasoning, Computer, GK, General Science, Social Science, and Current Affairs, Crime against women and children and legal provisions related to it and History, Culture, Geography, Art and Economic Status of Rajasthan. Students are required to score a minimum of 40 percent marks in order to qualify for the exam. However, 36 percent marks are required in the case of SC / ST candidates

What is Rajasthan Police Constable Final Answer Key Date 2022 ?

Rajasthan Police Initial Answer Key was uploaded on 04 July and the objections were invited upto 07 July 2022.The final answer key pdf is also expected along with the result on the official website.

Successful candidates in the written exam will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by Physical Standard Test (PST).