Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Pdf Download, Exam Pattern

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023: The Director-General of Police, Rajasthan has released the notification of 3578 posts to conduct Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment in two stages i.e. physical endurance and written exam test. Candidates preparing for this upcoming exam should check the latest Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects of the exam.
It will also help them understand the topics, exam format, question paper structure, etc. and maximise their chances of scoring high marks. Going by the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in Rajasthan Police Constable written exam have been reported to be moderate to difficult. Hence, one can also expect questions to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam.
In this article, we have shared the Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.
Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023
We have shared below the exam overview for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment process.
|
Conducting Body
|
Director-General of Police, Rajasthan
|
Post Name
|
Police Constable
|
Type of Question
|
MCQ
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4 (25%)
|
Selection Process
|
Physical Test and Written Exam
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hour
|
Number of Questions
|
150
|
Maximum Marks
|
150
Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Section-Wise
Candidates preparing for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2023 exam can check the Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus for the written test below. The Rajasthan Police constable recruitment syllabus is divided into various sections such as Reasoning, General Knowledge, Rajasthan GK and Knowledge of Laws and Regulations regarding Crimes Against Women and Children. All the questions asked will be of Rajasthan Board class 10th level. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for the written exam below:
|
Subject
|
Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023
|
Reasoning Ability and General Computer
|
Clock and Calendar
Coding and Decoding
Ranking
Statement Conclusion
Decision Making
Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning
Figure Completion
Analogies
Arithmetical Reasoning
Arithmetic Number series
Syllogism
Internet
Viruses and Malware
Cyber Security
Networking System
MS Office
Software
Hardware
|
General Knowledge, Social Studies and Current Affairs
|
History of India
Sports
Science and Technology
Indian Geography
Economics
Indian Polity and Governance
Awards and Important Events
Famous Personalities
|
Knowledge of Laws and Regulations regarding Crimes Against Women and Children
|
Awareness of crimes against women and children, legal provisions to prevent crimes and Safety Measures
|
Rajasthan GK
|
History, Culture, Geography, Polity etc. of Rajasthan
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates must be familiar with the Rajasthan Police constable exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks. There is a 1/4 negative marking for the incorrect answer.
|
Subject
|
Number of Question
|
Marks
|
Reasoning Ability and General Computer
|
60
|
General Knowledge, Social Studies and Current Affairs
|
45
|
45
|
Knowledge of Laws and Regulations regarding Crimes Against Women and Children
|
Rajasthan GK
|
45
|
45
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test
A 5 km race will be used as the efficiency test for Rajasthan Police Constable PET 2023. This will be the first examination of the recruitment process. The time allotted to each category candidate is tabulated below.
|
Category
|
Time Duration
|
Total Marks
|
Male
|
25 minutes
|
30 marks
|
Female
|
35 minutes
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
30 minutes
|
SC/ST of the tribal areas
|
30 minutes
Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Measurement Test
All eligible aspirants who cleared PET must attempt the Physical Measurement Test to ace the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023. In this test, the measurement of the candidate will be done on physical parameters like height, weight etc.
|
Gender
|
Height
|
Weight
|
Chest
|
Male (General Category)
|
168cm
|
-
|
Expanded – 86cm Unexpanded- 81cm
|
Female ( General category)
|
152cm
|
47.5 kg
|
-
|
Male ( Tribal category)
|
160cm
|
-
|
Expanded – 79cm Unexpanded – 74cm
|
Female ( Tribal Category)
|
145cm
|
43kg
|
-
How to Prepare for Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus?
The Rajasthan Police Constable exam is one of the most challenging exams in the country. Thousand of candidates apply for the exam every year. However, only a few are declared successful due to their effective preparation plan, hard work, and consistency. Thus, the aspirant should follow the latest Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus to align their strategy with the requirements. Have a look at Rajasthan Police Constable preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam shared below:
- Go through the Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus before beginning your exam preparation. This will help them understand the topics from which questions are asked and allocate study hours to all the topics accordingly.
- Choose the most authentic books recommended by experts and previous toppers. It is important to have strong conceptual clarity to learn advanced topics easily. However, they are advised to read limited books for every chapter to avoid any confusion.
- Analyse your strength and weakness in each topic. Strengthen your strong areas and focus on improving the weak areas to keep your basics strong.
- Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Mock papers are one of the best resources to analyse your performance and improve speed & accuracy.
- Always revise all the covered topics at the end of the day. Always keep yourself updated with current affairs and developments to score high marks in the GA section.
Best Books for Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus
Candidates should refer to the latest version of the Rajasthan Police Constable books to crack the exam. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus. The subject-wise books for the Rajasthan Police Constable written exam are below
|
Book Name
|
Rajasthan Police Constable by Lakshya
|
RPSC History and Culture by NE
|
Rajasthan Police Bharti Pariksha by Sikhwal
|
Arihant General Knowledge by Manohar Pandey / Arihant
|
Rajasthan Atlas by PCP
|
Rajasthan Police by Sikhwal