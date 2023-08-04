Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Pdf Download, Exam Pattern

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Director-General of Police, Rajasthan has released the notification of 3578 posts to conduct Rajasthan Police Constable. Check Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023: The Director-General of Police, Rajasthan has released the notification of 3578 posts to conduct Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment in two stages i.e. physical endurance and written exam test. Candidates preparing for this upcoming exam should check the latest Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects of the exam.

It will also help them understand the topics, exam format, question paper structure, etc. and maximise their chances of scoring high marks. Going by the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in Rajasthan Police Constable written exam have been reported to be moderate to difficult. Hence, one can also expect questions to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam.

In this article, we have shared the Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023

We have shared below the exam overview for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment process.

Conducting Body Director-General of Police, Rajasthan Post Name Police Constable Type of Question MCQ Negative Marking 1/4 (25%) Selection Process Physical Test and Written Exam Exam Duration 2 hour Number of Questions 150 Maximum Marks 150

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Section-Wise

Candidates preparing for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2023 exam can check the Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus for the written test below. The Rajasthan Police constable recruitment syllabus is divided into various sections such as Reasoning, General Knowledge, Rajasthan GK and Knowledge of Laws and Regulations regarding Crimes Against Women and Children. All the questions asked will be of Rajasthan Board class 10th level. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for the written exam below:

Subject Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023 Reasoning Ability and General Computer Clock and Calendar Coding and Decoding Ranking Statement Conclusion Decision Making Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning Figure Completion Analogies Arithmetical Reasoning Arithmetic Number series Syllogism Internet Viruses and Malware Cyber Security Networking System MS Office Software Hardware General Knowledge, Social Studies and Current Affairs History of India Sports Science and Technology Indian Geography Economics Indian Polity and Governance Awards and Important Events Famous Personalities Knowledge of Laws and Regulations regarding Crimes Against Women and Children Awareness of crimes against women and children, legal provisions to prevent crimes and Safety Measures Rajasthan GK History, Culture, Geography, Polity etc. of Rajasthan

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must be familiar with the Rajasthan Police constable exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks. There is a 1/4 negative marking for the incorrect answer.

Subject Number of Question Marks Reasoning Ability and General Computer 60 General Knowledge, Social Studies and Current Affairs 45 45 Knowledge of Laws and Regulations regarding Crimes Against Women and Children Rajasthan GK 45 45 Total 150 150

Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test

A 5 km race will be used as the efficiency test for Rajasthan Police Constable PET 2023. This will be the first examination of the recruitment process. The time allotted to each category candidate is tabulated below.

Category Time Duration Total Marks Male 25 minutes 30 marks Female 35 minutes Ex-Servicemen 30 minutes SC/ST of the tribal areas 30 minutes

Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Measurement Test

All eligible aspirants who cleared PET must attempt the Physical Measurement Test to ace the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023. In this test, the measurement of the candidate will be done on physical parameters like height, weight etc.

Gender Height Weight Chest Male (General Category) 168cm - Expanded – 86cm Unexpanded- 81cm Female ( General category) 152cm 47.5 kg - Male ( Tribal category) 160cm - Expanded – 79cm Unexpanded – 74cm Female ( Tribal Category) 145cm 43kg -

How to Prepare for Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus?

The Rajasthan Police Constable exam is one of the most challenging exams in the country. Thousand of candidates apply for the exam every year. However, only a few are declared successful due to their effective preparation plan, hard work, and consistency. Thus, the aspirant should follow the latest Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus to align their strategy with the requirements. Have a look at Rajasthan Police Constable preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam shared below:

Go through the Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus before beginning your exam preparation. This will help them understand the topics from which questions are asked and allocate study hours to all the topics accordingly.

Choose the most authentic books recommended by experts and previous toppers. It is important to have strong conceptual clarity to learn advanced topics easily. However, they are advised to read limited books for every chapter to avoid any confusion.

Analyse your strength and weakness in each topic. Strengthen your strong areas and focus on improving the weak areas to keep your basics strong.

Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Mock papers are one of the best resources to analyse your performance and improve speed & accuracy.

Always revise all the covered topics at the end of the day. Always keep yourself updated with current affairs and developments to score high marks in the GA section.

Best Books for Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus

Candidates should refer to the latest version of the Rajasthan Police Constable books to crack the exam. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus. The subject-wise books for the Rajasthan Police Constable written exam are below