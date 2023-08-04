Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Pdf Download, Exam Pattern

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus  2023: Director-General of Police, Rajasthan has released the notification of 3578 posts to conduct Rajasthan Police Constable. Check Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus
Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023: The  Director-General of Police, Rajasthan has released the notification of 3578 posts to conduct Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment in two stages i.e. physical endurance and written exam test. Candidates preparing for this upcoming exam should check the latest Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects of the exam.

 

It will also help them understand the topics, exam format, question paper structure, etc. and maximise their chances of scoring high marks. Going by the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in Rajasthan Police Constable written exam have been reported to be moderate to difficult. Hence, one can also expect questions to be moderately difficult in the upcoming exam.

 

In this article, we have shared the Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

Career Counseling

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023

We have shared below the exam overview for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment process.

Conducting Body

Director-General of Police, Rajasthan

Post Name

Police Constable

Type of Question

MCQ

Negative Marking

1/4 (25%)

Selection Process

Physical Test and Written Exam 

Exam Duration

2 hour

Number of Questions

150

Maximum Marks

150

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Section-Wise

Candidates preparing for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2023 exam can check the Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus for the written test below. The Rajasthan Police constable recruitment syllabus is divided into various sections such as Reasoning, General Knowledge, Rajasthan GK and Knowledge of Laws and Regulations regarding Crimes Against Women and Children. All the questions asked will be of Rajasthan Board class 10th level. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for the written exam below:

Subject

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023

Reasoning Ability and General Computer

Clock and Calendar

Coding and Decoding

Ranking

Statement Conclusion

Decision Making

Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning

Figure Completion

Analogies

Arithmetical Reasoning

Arithmetic Number series

Syllogism

Internet

Viruses and Malware

Cyber Security

Networking System

MS Office

Software

Hardware

General Knowledge, Social Studies and Current Affairs

History of India

Sports

Science and Technology

Indian Geography

Economics

Indian Polity and Governance

Awards and Important Events

Famous Personalities

Knowledge of Laws and Regulations regarding Crimes Against Women and Children

Awareness of crimes against women and children, legal provisions to prevent crimes and Safety Measures

Rajasthan GK

History, Culture, Geography, Polity etc. of Rajasthan

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must be familiar with the Rajasthan Police constable exam pattern to understand the exam format, question nature, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the commission. The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks. There is a 1/4 negative marking for the incorrect answer.

 

Subject

Number of Question

Marks

Reasoning Ability and General Computer

60

  

General Knowledge, Social Studies and Current Affairs

45

45

Knowledge of Laws and Regulations regarding Crimes Against Women and Children

Rajasthan GK

45

45

Total

150

150

Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test

A 5 km race will be used as the efficiency test for Rajasthan Police Constable PET 2023. This will be the first examination of the recruitment process. The time allotted to each category candidate is tabulated below.

Category

Time Duration

Total Marks

Male

25 minutes

30 marks

Female

35 minutes

Ex-Servicemen

30 minutes

SC/ST of the tribal areas

30 minutes

Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Measurement Test

All eligible aspirants who cleared PET must attempt the Physical Measurement Test to ace the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023. In this test, the measurement of the candidate will be done on physical parameters like height, weight etc.

Gender

Height

Weight

Chest

Male (General Category)

168cm

-

Expanded – 86cm Unexpanded- 81cm

Female ( General category)

152cm

47.5 kg

-

Male ( Tribal category)

160cm

-

Expanded – 79cm Unexpanded – 74cm

Female ( Tribal Category)

145cm

43kg

-

How to Prepare for Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus?

The Rajasthan Police Constable exam is one of the most challenging exams in the country. Thousand of candidates apply for the exam every year. However, only a few are declared successful due to their effective preparation plan, hard work, and consistency. Thus, the aspirant should follow the latest Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus to align their strategy with the requirements. Have a look at Rajasthan Police Constable preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam shared below:

  • Go through the Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus before beginning your exam preparation. This will help them understand the topics from which questions are asked and allocate study hours to all the topics accordingly.
  • Choose the most authentic books recommended by experts and previous toppers. It is important to have strong conceptual clarity to learn advanced topics easily. However, they are advised to read limited books for every chapter to avoid any confusion.
  • Analyse your strength and weakness in each topic. Strengthen your strong areas and focus on improving the weak areas to keep your basics strong.
  • Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Mock papers are one of the best resources to analyse your performance and improve speed & accuracy.
  • Always revise all the covered topics at the end of the day. Always keep yourself updated with current affairs and developments to score high marks in the GA section.

Best Books for Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus

Candidates should refer to the latest version of the Rajasthan Police Constable books to crack the exam. The right books will help them to cover all the aspects of the Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus. The subject-wise books for the Rajasthan Police Constable written exam are below

Book Name

Rajasthan Police Constable by Lakshya

RPSC History and Culture by NE

Rajasthan Police Bharti Pariksha by Sikhwal

Arihant General Knowledge by Manohar Pandey / Arihant

Rajasthan Atlas by PCP

Rajasthan Police by Sikhwal

FAQ

Is the Rajasthan Police Constable exam tough?

With a thorough preparation strategy, students can easily crack the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam.

How to prepare Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023?

To prepare for the Rajasthan Police Constable candidate should focus on Static GK of Rajasthan, History of Rajasthan, and Geography of Rajasthan.

What is the pattern of the Rajasthan Police Constable 2023?

As per the Rajasthan Police Constable exam pattern, the written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks. Each question carries 1 mark, and 1/4 (25%) negative marking applies to incorrect answers.

Is there any negative marking in Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023?

Yes, 25% of the marks of the particular question will be detected as a penalty for a wrong answer.

What is Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2023?

The Rajasthan Police constable recruitment syllabus is divided into various sections such as Reasoning, General Knowledge, Rajasthan GK and Knowledge of Laws and Regulations regarding Crimes Against Women and Children

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

    Related Stories

    Next