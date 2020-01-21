Rajasthan Police Constable 2019: Last Date Extended, Apply for Rajasthan Constable GD 5000 Posts @police.rajasthan.gov.in upto 10 Feb

Rajasthan Police has extended the last date for Constable Recruitment 2020. Candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 upto10 February 2020. Earlier, the last date for submitting Rajasthan Police Constable Application was 21 January 2020.

Rajasthan Police notified a huge number of vacancies for the or the recruitment to the 5000 posts of GD Constable in various districts/unit/battalion. A total of 5000 posts are available under Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019.

Eligible candidates can apply online through official website to Rajasthan GD Constables posts through @police.rajasthan.gov.in.



Candidates having minimum educational qualification like 8th/10th pass have glorious chance to grab this opportunity and become a part of Rajasthan Police. There are various posts under Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 including Constable (GD), Constable (Operator), Constable (Driver), Constable (Band), Constable (Dog Squad) in Section I, II, III, IV and V for which you can apply.

In a bid to apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019, candidates will have to first register themselves with the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are advised to go through the details notification for details of the eligibility criteria and other details.

Candidates should note that upper age limit for Constable Driver Posts is 26 years.

Earlier, Rajasthan CM Mr Ashok Gehlot had tweeted that 8,600 vacancies would be filled for Constables and 706 Sub Inspector by Rajasthan Government. However it will be in a number of phases, and in the first phase, 5,000 vacancies will be filled.

Candidates can check Rajasthan Police Constable Standing Other for other details such selection process, physical fitness norms, application process, recruitment centres, application form etc.

Rajasthan Police Constable Vacancy Details

Constable - 5000 Posts

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Important Date

Last Date of Application – Within the 15 days of the publication of the notification (17 January 2020).

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Educational Qualification

Distt Police/Intelligence – 10 th class passed or equivalent thereof from a recongised school/examining body

class passed or equivalent thereof from a recongised school/examining body RAC/MBC Bns - 8th class passed from a recognised school

Police Tele communications (Operator) – 12th passed in Science & Maths of a board established by Law or equivalent or 10+2 examination declared equivalent thereto by the government

Age Limit (as on 01 January 2020)

18 to 23 years (26 years for Constable Driver)

Download Rajasthan Police Standing Order for Constable Recruitment 2019

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Phsyical Standard Test (PST), Medical Exam and Document Verification.

Official Notification PDF Download Here Click Here Official Website Click Here





How to apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019?

Online Applications will be invited through the common service centre (CSC)/E-mitra kiosks. Candidates will be required to submit Rajasthan Constable Application within the 15 days of the publication of the notification (17 January 2020).



