Rajasthan Post Office GDS Result 2022 Declared: Download India Post Result From Here

Rajasthan Post Office GDS Result 2022 has been released on the India Post Office Official Website. Candidates can download from here.

Updated: Jun 20, 2022 17:48 IST
Rajasthan Post Office GDS Result 2022: Rajasthan Post Office or Rajasthan Postal Circle, on 20 June 2022, has declared the results of selected candidates for recrutiment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak for various regions including Ajmer, Alwar, Barmer, Beawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur City, Jaipur Moffusil, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, RMS JP Division, Sawaimadhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Sriganganagar, Tonk and Udaipur. The link is available on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

We have provided Rajasthan Post Office GDS Result Link on this page. The candidates can download Rajasthan Postal Circle Result by clicking on this link.

Rajasthan Post Office GDS Result Download Link

It is to be noted that under Rajasthan Postal Circle around 2381 candidates are selected to appear for the next stage of recruitment i.e. Document Verification. The candidates are required to appear for the process on or before 05 June 2022 at the concerned circle.

The candidates can download Rajasthan GDS Result by visiting indiapostgdsonline.gov.in and clicking on 'Selected Candidates' List.  After that, they are required to select 'Rajasthan'. Now, Rajasthan Post Office GDS PDF will be downloaded on your phone or desktop. After downloading the last, the candidates can check all the details of the selected applicants.

