Rajasthan Recruitment 2022 for 3214 ANM, Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer @sihfwrajasthan.com

Rajasthan Recruitment 2022: The Government of Rajasthan, Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW, Rajasthan) has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Female Health Worker (ANM), Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer on its official website i.e. sihfwrajasthan.com.
Around 3214 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment out of which 1155 ANM, 1015 are for Assistant Radiographers and 1044 Lab Technicians. More details on SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment is available in this article below.
The detailed notification for SIHFW Recruitment 2022 shall be available on 15 December 2022 from 4 PM onwards.
Rajasthan Recruitment 2022 Notification
Important Dates
- Rajasthan SIHFW Notification Date - 15 December 2022
- Starting Date of Online Application - to be released soon
- Last Date of Online Application - to be released soon
Rajasthan ANM, Assistant Radiographer, Lab Technician Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Vacancies
|Female Health Worker (ANM)
|1155
|Lab Technician
|1015
|Assistant Radiographer
|1044
Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan ANM, Assistant Radiographer, Lab Technician Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
The details regarding the educational qualification will be published in the notification.
Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
How to Apply for Rajasthan ANM, Assistant Radiographer, Lab Technician Recruitment 2022
Eligible and interested can apply online on the official website once the link is available.