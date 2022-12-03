Rajasthan Recruitment 2022 for 3214 ANM, Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer @sihfwrajasthan.com

Rajasthan Recruitment 2022: Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare is looking to recruit 3214 ANM, Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographers Posts. Candidates can check the details here.

Rajasthan Recruitment 2022: The Government of Rajasthan, Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW, Rajasthan) has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Female Health Worker (ANM), Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer on its official website i.e. sihfwrajasthan.com.

Around 3214 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment out of which 1155 ANM, 1015 are for Assistant Radiographers and 1044 Lab Technicians. More details on SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment is available in this article below.

The detailed notification for SIHFW Recruitment 2022 shall be available on 15 December 2022 from 4 PM onwards.

Rajasthan Recruitment 2022 Notification

Important Dates

Rajasthan SIHFW Notification Date - 15 December 2022

Starting Date of Online Application - to be released soon

Last Date of Online Application - to be released soon

Rajasthan ANM, Assistant Radiographer, Lab Technician Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Vacancies Female Health Worker (ANM) 1155 Lab Technician 1015 Assistant Radiographer 1044

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan ANM, Assistant Radiographer, Lab Technician Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The details regarding the educational qualification will be published in the notification.

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

How to Apply for Rajasthan ANM, Assistant Radiographer, Lab Technician Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested can apply online on the official website once the link is available.