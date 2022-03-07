Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank RNSB Recruitment 2022 for Jr Executive Trainee Posts, Graduate Fresher Eligible

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank (RNSB), Gujarat is hiring for the post of Junior Executive (Trainee). Candidates can check the details below.

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2022: Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank (RNSB), Gujarat is looking for Freshers and Experienced Graduates for the post of Junior Executive (Trainee). Online applications are invited for RSNB Jr Executive Recruitment 2022 on or before 14 March 2022 at jobs.rnsbindia.com.

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Online Application and Advertisement Link

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 14 March 2022

Eligibility Criteria for Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Jr Executive Posts

Education Qualification:

First-Class Graduate (Except Arts) OR Any Post Graduate (Except Arts).

.2 years of experience in any Co-Operative bank or any financial institute is preferable. Candidate Should be well versed with Computer knowledge 2 years experience in any Co-Operative bank or any financial institute is preferable.

Fresher May Apply.The above post will be filled up on a fixed-term contract basis with a monthly fixed stipend. The candidate belonging to the local place will be considered.

Age Limit:

30 Years

How to Apply for Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Jr Executive Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 14 March 2022 by following steps:

Go to the official website of RNSB Recruitment- http://jobs.rnsbindia.com Click on ‘Register Now’ and Enter your details such as Name, Birth Date, Email Address, Mobile Number After registration, login into your account Fill up your form Take a print out of the application form

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd. is a leading co-operative bank, having its headquarters at Rajkot city of Gujarat State in India. The Bank was established on 5th October 1953 under the leadership of late Shri Keshavlal Amrutlal Parekh as Chairman and late Shri Janmashankar Antani as Managing Director with a small capital amount of Rs.4,890 contributed by 59 members. It was the first co-operative institution to start functioning in the erstwhile state of Saurashtra and was inaugurated by "Sahakar Maharshi" late Shri Vaikunthbhai Metha. Bank has made tremendous progress since its inception, achieving new heights in banking as well as co-operative sector, becoming the pride of Saurashtra region under the leadership of former Chairman late Shri Arvindbhai Maniar.