Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Casual Labourer Posts, Opportunity for 10th pass

Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2020: Rajya Sabha Secretariat has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Casual Labourer for short term based engagement. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 25 days (19 February 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in

Employment Newspaper.

Advertisement Number: RS.35/5/19-Perl

Important Dates

Last date for submission: 25 days (19 February 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper

Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Casual Labourer

Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10th Passed (Matriculation) or its equivalent from a Government recognized school/ Institute and shall have a requisite working knowledge of English and Hindi.

Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 27 years (Age relaxation in upper age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Official Website



How to apply for Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the Deputy Secretary (Personnel) Rajya Sabha Secretariat Room No. 628, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001 within 25 days (19 February 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper. Candidates are required to mention the name of the post applied for on the top of the envelope. Applications received after the due date will not be considered. Candidates can check all details in the provided link of official notification.

