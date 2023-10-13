Ranchi University Result 2023 OUT on ranchiuniversity.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Semester Result

Ranchi University Result 2023 OUT: Ranchi University declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and B.Voc on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Get the Direct Link to Download Ranchi University Result 2023 PDF here.
Get the Direct Link to Download Ranchi University Result 2023 PDF here.

Ranchi University Result 2023: Ranchi University has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Voc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams. Ranchi University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- ranchiuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Ranchi University result PDF, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

Ranchi University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Ranchi University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- ranchiuniversity.ac.in.

Ranchi University Result 2023

Click here

Steps to Check Ranchi University 2023 Results PDF

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Voc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Ranchi University results PDF.

Career Counseling

 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ranchiuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Student’s Portal” segment given on menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the “Examination Results” section available there.

Step 4: Select your course and click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen search your roll number.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Ranchi University Results 2023

Check here the direct link To download Ranchi University Results PDF for various semester examinations.

 

Course

Result Date

Result Links

Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) 6th Semester (Session 2020-2023)

12-Oct-2023

Click here

Master of (Arts/Commerce/Science) 4th Semester (Session 2021-2023)

09-Oct-2023

Click here

Bachelor of (Sci.) Vocational 5th Semester (Session 2020-2023)

06-Oct-2023

Click here

Highlights of Ranchi University

Ranchi University is located in  Ranchi, Jharkhand. It was established in the year 1960 by an Act of the Bihar legislature. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Ranchi University offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in the departments like faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of engineering, faculty of law, faculty of medicine/dental, faculty of science, vocational studies. 

Ranchi University Highlights

University Name

Ranchi University

Established

1960

Location

Ranchi, Jharkhand

Ranchi University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQ

Is Ranchi University Result 2023 Declared for B.A. 6th semester?

Yes, Ranchi University has released the results of B.A 6th semester on its official website. The Ranchi University result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Ranchi University result PDF 2023 for M.Com 4th Sem?

The Ranchi University result PDF 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Ranchi University result PDF on this page.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next