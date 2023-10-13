Ranchi University Result 2023 OUT on ranchiuniversity.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Semester Result

Ranchi University Result 2023 OUT: Ranchi University declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and B.Voc on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Get the Direct Link to Download Ranchi University Result 2023 PDF here.

Ranchi University Result 2023: Ranchi University has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Voc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams. Ranchi University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- ranchiuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Ranchi University result PDF, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

Ranchi University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Ranchi University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- ranchiuniversity.ac.in.

Ranchi University Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check Ranchi University 2023 Results PDF

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Voc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Ranchi University results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ranchiuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Student’s Portal” segment given on menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the “Examination Results” section available there.

Step 4: Select your course and click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen search your roll number.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Ranchi University Results 2023

Check here the direct link To download Ranchi University Results PDF for various semester examinations.

Course Result Date Result Links Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) 6th Semester (Session 2020-2023) 12-Oct-2023 Click here Master of (Arts/Commerce/Science) 4th Semester (Session 2021-2023) 09-Oct-2023 Click here Bachelor of (Sci.) Vocational 5th Semester (Session 2020-2023) 06-Oct-2023 Click here

Highlights of Ranchi University

Ranchi University is located in Ranchi, Jharkhand. It was established in the year 1960 by an Act of the Bihar legislature. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Ranchi University offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in the departments like faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of engineering, faculty of law, faculty of medicine/dental, faculty of science, vocational studies.