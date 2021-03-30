RBI Admit Card 2021 Out: Download AM, Manager and Legal Officer in Gr B (for Non CSG Posts) Call Letter @opportunities.rbi.org.in
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card of online exam, scheduled on 10 April, for the post of Assistant Manager, Manager and Legal Officer in Grade B on its website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. Download Link Here
RBI Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded the admit card of online exam for the post of Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security), Manager and Legal Officer in Grade B on its website - rbi.org.in. Candidates can download RBI AM Admit Card and Other from the official website of RBI Career i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in
RBI Grade B Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download RBI Non CSG Admit Card, directly, through the link below:
RBI Sample Paper and Exam Details
RBI Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha)
RBI Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security)
How to Download RBI Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official website of RBI Career - opportunities.rbi.org.in
- Click on 'Current Vacancies' and then on 'Call Letter'
- A new window will open where you are required to click on 'Admission Letters & other guidelines and information handouts for Recruitment examination under Non – CSG posts (2020) in RBI'
- A new page page will open, click on 'Admission Letters for recruitment examination under Non – CSG posts in RBI'
- Now, enter your details such as 'Registration No / Roll No' and 'Password' and click on 'Login' Button
- Download RBI Assistant Manager Admit Card and Other
RBI CSG Exam is scheduled to be held on 10 April 2021 (Sunday).
RBI Legal Officer Exam Pattern
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Shift
|Objective- Part A General Knowledge of Law
|15
|30 Marks
|3 hours
|Morning
|Descriptive Part B
|5
|120 Marks
|English
|4
|100 Marks (Essay (40 marks)
Precis (24 marks)
Comprehension (same passage as
precis) - (16 marks) Drafting Report/ Letter/ Circular(20 marks)
|3 hours
|Afternoon
RBI Manager Exam Pattern
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Shift
|Descriptive Type Test -Standard of the papers will be that of B.E. Degree
|8
|100
|3 hours
|Morning
|Objective Type Test - Test of professional knowledge /job knowledge
|50
|100
|1 hour
|Afternoon
RBI Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) Exam Pattern
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Reasoning
|35
|35
|30 min
|English Language
|35
|35
|30 min
|General Awareness (with special reference to Banking, Economics, Commerce and allied subject)
|35
|35
|20 min
|Test of Professional Knowledge (Including Official Language)
|45
|45
|40 min
|Paper-II Descriptive Paper (Official Language)
|5
|40
|1 hour
RBI Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) Exam Pattern
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Reasoning
|50
|50
|35 min
|English Language
|50
|25
|35 min
|General Awareness (with special reference to Banking, Industry
|50
|50
|20 min
|Test of Professional Knowledge
|50
|75
|30 min
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had invited application for recruitment of 19 Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, Manager (Tech – Civil), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) from 23 February 2021 to 27 February 2021.