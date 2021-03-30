Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here to join us Live

RBI Admit Card 2021 Out: Download AM, Manager and Legal Officer in Gr B (for Non CSG Posts) Call Letter @opportunities.rbi.org.in

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card of online exam, scheduled on 10 April, for the post of Assistant Manager, Manager and Legal Officer in Grade B on its website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. Download Link Here

Created On: Mar 30, 2021 14:18 IST
RBI Admit Card 2021

RBI Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded the admit card of online exam for the post of Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security), Manager and Legal Officer in Grade B on its website - rbi.org.in. Candidates can download RBI AM Admit Card and Other from the official website of RBI Career i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download RBI Non CSG Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

RBI  Admit Card Download Link

RBI Sample Paper and Exam Details

RBI Legal Officer

RBI Manager (Tech-Civil)

RBI Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha)

RBI Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security)

How to Download RBI Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of RBI Career - opportunities.rbi.org.in
  2. Click on 'Current Vacancies' and then on 'Call Letter'
  3. A new window will open where you are required to click on 'Admission Letters & other guidelines and information handouts for Recruitment examination under Non – CSG posts (2020) in RBI'
  4. A new page page will open, click on 'Admission Letters for recruitment examination under Non – CSG posts in RBI'
  5. Now, enter your details such as 'Registration No / Roll No' and 'Password' and click on 'Login' Button
  6. Download RBI Assistant Manager Admit Card and Other

RBI CSG Exam is scheduled to be held on 10 April 2021 (Sunday).

RBI Legal Officer Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Shift
Objective- Part A General Knowledge of Law 15 30 Marks 3 hours Morning
Descriptive Part B 5 120 Marks
English 4

 100 Marks (Essay (40 marks)
Precis (24 marks)
Comprehension (same passage as
precis) - (16 marks) Drafting Report/ Letter/ Circular(20 marks) 		 3 hours Afternoon

RBI Manager Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Shift
Descriptive Type Test -Standard of the papers will be that of B.E. Degree 8 100 3 hours Morning
Objective Type Test - Test of professional knowledge /job knowledge 50 100 1 hour Afternoon

RBI Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time
Reasoning  35 35 30 min
English Language 35 35 30 min
General Awareness (with special reference to Banking, Economics, Commerce and allied subject) 35 35 20 min
Test of Professional Knowledge (Including Official Language)  45 45 40 min
Paper-II Descriptive Paper (Official Language)  5 40 1 hour

RBI Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time
Reasoning  50 50 35 min
English Language 50 25 35 min
General Awareness (with special reference to Banking, Industry 50 50 20 min
Test of Professional Knowledge 50 75 30 min

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had invited application for recruitment of 19 Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, Manager (Tech – Civil), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) from 23 February 2021 to 27 February 2021.

FAQ

I am not able to login for RBI Admit Card.

Please check your entries in login screen. You should use REGISTRATION NO. & PASSWORD as received at the time of registration by displaying on the screen and also mailed to you in auto generated email acknowledgement.Also, make sure that the DATE OF BIRTH you have entered is same as you entered at the time of registration and printed in the application print.

What is rbi assistant manager rajbhasha exam date ?

10 April 2021

What is the RBI Admit Card Link ?

You can download RBI Admit Card for CSG Posts through the link - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbisbvpfeb21/cloea_mar21/login.php?appid=5b959b4a34171118723030038c633ed4
