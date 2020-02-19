RBI Assistant Answer Key 2019 to be out soon on rbi.org.in, Check Answer Key Release Date & other latest updates here

RBI Assistant Answer Key 2019: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to release RBI Assistant Answer Key 2019 soon. As per reports, RBI Assistant Answer Key 2019 will be released by the end of this week. Candidates appeared in the RBI Assistant Exam 2019 will be able to download subject wise answer keys from the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant 2020 Prelims was held on 14th & 15th February 2020 at various exam centres across the country and the result for the same is expected to be announced in March 2020. The candidates will be able to check RBI Assistant Prelims Answer Key 2020 on the official website of RBI by following the steps given below.

Go to the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

Click on RBI Assistant 2020 Prelims Answer Key flashing on the homepage.

A PDF will open and candidates can download for future reference.

This recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit 926 vacancies of Assistant. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in prelims and mains. Those who will be selected in RBI Assistant 2020 Prelims will be called for mains exam which will consist of a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The RBI Assistant Mains 2020 will be communicated in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of RBI for latest updates.

