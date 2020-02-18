RVUNL Recruitment 2020: 83 Vacancies for Junior Electrical Inspector, Helper & Other Posts

RVUNL Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RVUNL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Electrical Inspector, Helper & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 March 2020.
Important Date
- Last date for submission of application for RVUNL Recruitment 2020: 31 March 2020
RVUNL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Junior Electrical Inspector– 33 Posts
- Personal Assistant – 1 Post
- Lab Assistant– 1 Post
- Junior Assistant– 15 Posts
- Helper – 25 Posts
- IV Class Worker –8 Posts
RVUNL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Junior Electrical Inspector– Degree in Electrical Engineering from a university.
- Personal Assistant, Lab Assistant – 10+2 from a recognized Board.
- Junior Assistant– 10+2 and RSCIT pass
- Helper – secondary with National Trade certificate lTl Certificate in Electrical Trade
- IV Class Worker –5th class passed
RVUNL Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Junior Electrical Inspector– Level in Pay Matrix L-10
- Personal Assistant, Lab Assistant – Level in Pay Matrix L-11
- Junior Assistant– Level in Pay Matrix L-8
- Helper – Level in Pay Matrix L-2
- IV Class Worker – Level in Pay Matrix L-1
RVUNL Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
Official Website
RVUNL Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Junior Engineer and others by sending applications to the Secretary, Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission, VidyutViniyamak Bhawan, Near State Motor Garage, Sahkar Marg, Jaipur- 302001 on or before 31 March 2020.
