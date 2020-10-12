Released- RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2019 Date Announced, Centre Change Link to active soon @rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2020: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to conduct RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2020. Recently, the bank has released the RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2020 Date on its website. All candidates who have successfully qualified in the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 will be able to appear for mains exam on 22 November onwards as per the notice.

After receiving requests for change in centre for mains exam, the bank has decided to give an opportunity to the candidates to change the centre of mains exam. The link for change in the centre will be available shortly on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.

Earlier, the bank has postponed the mains exam which was to be held on 29 March 2020 due to covid-19. This recruitment exam is going to be held to recruit 926 vacancies of “Assistant” - 2019 in various offices of the Bank. Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

RBI Assistant Mains 2020 Exam Date Notice

The RBI Prelims 2020 Exam was conducted on 14 and 15 February 2020. The results of which was announced on 17 March 2020. As per the notice released on the official website, RBI Assistant Mains 2020 Exam will be conducted on 22 November 2020. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website shortly. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Highlights: