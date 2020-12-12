RBI Assistant Mains Result 2020 Out @rbi.org.in, Check Shortlisted Candidates Roll Number for LPT Here

RBI Assistant Mains Result 2020: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the result of mains exam for the post of Assistant on its website. All such candidates who appeared for RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2020 on 22 November 2020, can download RBI Result through the official website .i.e. rbi.org.in.

A Centre-wise list containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates in has been prepared by the bank. All shortlisted candidates will now appear for Language Proficiency Test (LPT). They are also required to take a print out of the relevant proformae, duly complete them and send along with copies of relevant certificates to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department at the respective Regional Offices, for which they have applied, by Courier/Speed Post so that it reaches them within ten days of the date of publication/declaration of result. Also mention “Recruitment of Assistants - 2019” on the envelope.

List of Documents:

All candidates – To submit 6 copies of Attestation Form (all in original) and 2 copies of Bio-data form filled in neatly by the candidates, In addition, OBC candidates - OBC Declaration in original and a copy of latest OBC Caste certificate in the prescribed format. SC/ST candidates - latest SC/ST Caste certificate in the prescribed format. PWD candidates - disability certificate in the prescribed format issued by the Competent Authority. Ex-Servicemen - appropriate NOC/release certificate as provided in Annex II to the advertisement. EWS - latest EWS certificate in the prescribed format.

Candidates can also download RBI Assistant Mains Result through the link below:

RBI Assistant Mains Result Download PDF

The Final Selection will be done on the basis of performance in the online test, qualifying in LPT, Medical fitness, verification of certificates, Biometric Data, etc.