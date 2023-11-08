RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2023 Released on rbi.org.in; Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: RBI released the hall ticket on November 7 at rbi.org.in for the upcoming examination of RBI Assistant. Get the direct link and steps to download the hall ticket here. Admit Card plays a vital role in the examination process

Get the direct link to download the RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2023 here.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the RBI Assistant admit card on its official website on November 7, 2023, The candidates will be able to download the hall ticket till November 19, 2023, from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Candidates can download the RBI Assistant Admit Card after providing the registration or roll number and password or date of birth. The hall ticket is an important document that a student needs to carry to the examination hall.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023

RBI will conduct the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam for the thousands of banking aspirants who applied for the RBI Assistant 2023 post on November 18 and 19, 2023, for which admit card has been released on November 7, 2023 at opportunities.rbi.org.in. The RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 is a required document that must be brought to the exam location together with a photo ID, failure to do so would prevent admission.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 Download Link

The candidates who are eligible to appear in the online CBT exam for RBI Assistant 2023 has been issued RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 on the official https://www.rbi.org.in/ on 7th November 2023. All the banking aspirants who are going to appear in the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 can now download their RBI Assistant Prelims Call Letter 2023 using their login credentials. The direct link to download the RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 from the direct link shared here.

The candidates who are going to appear in the RBI Assistant exam must download the hall ticket. The candidates can download the RBI Assistant Prelims Call Letter 2023 using credentials like registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. The direct link to download the RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 is provided below

RBI Assistant Admit Card Download Link Click Here

opportunities.rbi.org.in Assistant Admit Card 2023 Highlights

One of the most important exam-related documents is the RBI Assistant Admit Card. Candidates must download and print before showing up for the examination. On their admit card, they can verify all the pertinent exam details, including name, roll number, date, time, and location. Additional exam-related details are provided in the table below.

Name of the Bank Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Post Name Assistant Advt No. RBI Assistant 2023 Vacancies 450 Job Location All India Prelims Exam Date 18 and 19 November 2023 Admit Card Date 07 November 2023 Official Website rbi.org.in

Steps to Download RBI Assistant Admit Card

Below we have listed the steps to download the Amit Card from the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Call Letter’ tab

Step 3: Go to the admit card link given on the homepage 'Recruitment for the Post of Assistant – 2023 – Preliminary Online Exam Call Letter and Information Handout'

Step 4: Enter the asked details 'Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password' in the login portal.

Step 5: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 6: Download the RBI Assistant Admit Card and print the hall ticket for future reference.

Details Mentioned on RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023

Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned on the RBI Assistant Admit Card

Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Phone Number

Gender

Related Articles,