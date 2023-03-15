RBI Assistant Recruitment Notification 2023 Soon at opportunities.rbi.org.in: Check Exam Details Here

RBI Assistant Recruitment Notification 2023 will be released soon on the official website i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in. Check Eligibility, Selection Process, Registration Dates, and Other Details

RBI Assistant Recruitment Notification 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon release the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant on its official website (opportunities.rbi.org.in). According to reports, RBI Assistant Notification is expected in the month of March or April 2023. However, there is no update regarding the same on the official website.

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of an online exam followed by the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Interested candidates can check the exam date once the notification is released on the official website.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the eligibility, application process and exam details in the article below:

RBI Assistant Vacancy 2023

Last year, the bank announced a total of 950 vacancies shall be filled across the country in various offices of the Bank classified into West, South, North, and East Zone. This year, the bank is expected to fill the same number of vacancies.

RBI Assistant Eligibility 2023

Candidates who are interested to apply for RBI Assistant 2023 Recruitment should possess a bachelor’s degree. The minimum marks required for graduation is 50% in the aggregate. Knowledge of word processing on PC is also required.

The age of the candidate should be 20 years and the maximum age is 28 years.

RBI Assistant Exam 2023

Candidates who apply for the post will be called for RBI Assistant Prelims Exam followed by RBI Assistant Mains Exam. The prelims exam consists of 100 questions of 100 marks while the mains exam consists of 200 questions for 200 marks. The mode of both exam is online

The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the main on-line examination will have to undergo alanguage proficiency test (LPT). The

RBI Assistant 2023: How to Apply for RBI Recruitment 2023 ?

Visit the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on 'Current Vacancies' then 'Vacancies' Go to "Recruitment for the post of Assistant" Register for the post After registration, upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature. Fill in other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT. Modify details, if required, and click on 'FINAL SUBMIT' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photo

RBI Notification 2022 was published in the month of February and the applications were invited from