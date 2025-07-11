RBI Grade B Notification Released at rbi.org.in for 28 Posts - Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Age Limit and More Details Here

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) for Grade A and B posts in the Bank. The RBI Grade A and B Notification 2025 has been released on the official website, rbi.org.in, on July 11, 2025 for 28 vacancies.

Candidates interested in applying for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 must have completed the bachelor's degree in the respective discipline. The online application procedure starts on July 11 and the last date to apply online is July 31, 2025.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Overview

The RBI Grade B Recruitment notification for 2025 has been released at rbi.org.in. The online application procedure has already started and the candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains and interviews. Check the table below for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 key highlights.