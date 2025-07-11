RBI Grade B Notification Released at rbi.org.in for 28 Posts - Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Age Limit and More Details Here

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) for Grade A and B posts in the Bank. The RBI Grade A and B Notification 2025 has been released on the official website, rbi.org.in, on July 11, 2025 for 28 vacancies.
Candidates interested in applying for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 must have completed the bachelor's degree in the respective discipline. The online application procedure starts on July 11 and the last date to apply online is July 31, 2025.
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Overview
The RBI Grade B Recruitment notification for 2025 has been released at rbi.org.in. The online application procedure has already started and the candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains and interviews. Check the table below for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 key highlights.
|
Organisation
|
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|
Exam Name
|
RBI Grade A & B 2025
|
Posts
|
Legal Officer, Manager and Assistant Manager
|
Vacancies
|
28
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
11th July to 31st July 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Grade A: Online Examination & Interview
Grade B: Online Exam, Offline Exam & Interview
|
RBI Grade A and B Salary
|
Grade A- Rs. 62,500
Grade B- Rs. 78,450
|
Job Location
|
Across India
|
Official website
|
https://www.rbi.org.in/
RBI Grade B Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, selection procedure, vacancy distribution, salary, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RBI Grade B Notification 2025
|
RBI Grade B Notification 2025
Eligibility Criteria of RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025
Before applying for RBI Grade A and B recruitment, candidates must read all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below for RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2025
|
Post
|
Minimum Educational Qualification
|
Experience (if any)
|
Age Limit
|
Legal Officer
|
Bachelor's Degree in Law with ≥50% marks from a UGC & Bar Council-recognised university. Must be enrolled with the Bar Council.
|
Minimum 2 years as Advocate / Law Officer / Law Lecturer post enrolment.
|
21 to 32 years (Born between 02/07/1993 and 01/07/2004).
Relaxation: +3 yrs for LL.M., +5 yrs for Ph.D.
|
Manager (Technical – Civil)
|
Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering with ≥60% marks (55% for SC/ST if reserved).
|
Minimum 3 years post-graduation experience in a relevant field with independent responsibility.
|
21 to 35 years (Born between 02/07/1990 and 01/07/2004)
|
Manager (Technical – Electrical)
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering with ≥60% marks (55% for SC/ST if reserved).
|
Minimum 3 years post-graduation experience in planning/designing/execution of electrical systems in large building projects.
|
21 to 35 years (Born between 02/07/1990 and 01/07/2004)
|
Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha)
|
Second Class Master’s Degree in:
- Hindi/Hindi Translation with English at bachelor level
- OR English with Hindi + PG Diploma in Translation
- OR Sanskrit/Economics/Commerce with English & Hindi + PG Diploma in Translation
- OR Master’s in English & Hindi (one must be Second Class)
|
Desirable: Bilingual word processing skills
|
21 to 30 years (Born between 02/07/1995 and 01/07/2004)
Ph.D.: Up to 32 yrs;
SC/ST: +5 yrs;
OBC: +3 yrs (if reserved)
|
Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security)
|
No formal education qualification specified.
|
Minimum 10 years (5 years for PwBD) Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force. Must hold a valid Ex-Serviceman ID.
|
25 to 40 years (Born between 02/07/1985 and 01/07/2000)
No relaxation for any category
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution
RBI has released the SO Notification for 28 Grade A and B vacancies, such as Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, Manager (Technical-Civil) in Grade ‘B’, Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’, etc. Check the table below for post-wise vacancy distribution.
|
Posts
|
Vacancies
|
Legal Officer in Grade B
|
5
|
Manager (Technical Civil) in Grade B
|
6
|
Manager (Technical Electrical) in Grade B
|
4
|
Assistant Manager (Official Language) in Grade A
|
3
|
Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade A
|
10
|
Total
|
28
