RBI Grade B Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2021: Latest Syllabus for Phase 1 & 2 for Gen/DSIM/DEPR- Download PDF

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021 on its official website (rbi.org.in) to fill 322 vacancies of Grade B- DR (General), DEPR/DSIM. The RBI Grade B post comes under the Rs 35150-1750(9)-50900-EB-1750(2)-54400-2000(4)-62400 pay scale. The recruitment is carried out through a rigorous selection process involving Phase I exam, Phase II exam and an Interview round. Here in this article, we have shared the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of the RBI Grade B Phase I & II exams for all the posts - Gen/DSIM/DEPR. Download PDF RBI Grade B Syllabus 2021 here and start your preparations now to fetch recruitment in the RBI.

The RBI Grade B Phase I and Phase II exams are conducted online on computer. The Phase I for Gen/DSIM/DEPR is objective in nature where in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) are asked. On the other hand, In Phase II exam, questions are asked in both objective and descriptive formats. Have a look at the detailed structure of question paper below.

Let's first go through the important dates of the RBI Grade B 2021 exam:

Exam Date of RBI Grade B (DR) - General Post Phase I – Online Exam March 6, 2021 Phase II – Paper I, II & III April 1, 2021 Exam Date of Grade B (DR) – DEPR Post Phase I - Paper I March 6, 2021 Phase II - Paper II & III March 31, 2021 Exam Date of Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM Post Phase I - Paper I March 6, 2021 Phase II - Paper II & III March 31, 2021

let's now have a look at the RBI Grade B 2021 selection process, exam pattern and syllabus below:

RBI Grade B Selection Process 2021: Gen/DSIM/DEPR

Have a look at the selection process for each post below:

Grade B- DR General Phase I Exam --> Phase II Exam --> Interview Grade B- DR DEPR Phase I Exam --> Phase II Exam --> Interview Grade B- DR DSIM Phase I Exam --> Phase II Exam --> Interview

RBI Grade B Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021 for General Post

RBI Grade B General Phase 1 Exam Pattern

Section Questions Duration Marks General Awareness English Language Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning Ability 200 MCQs 2 Hours 200 Marks

-A total of 200 MCQs will be asked of 1 mark each from 4 sections - General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning.

-The exam will be held online and there will be separate sectional timing for each section. The time duration for each section will be intimated by the RBI along with the release of Admit Cards.

-Candidates who would secure RBI Grade B Cut Off Marks for each section as well as in aggregate will get qualified to appear for the Phase II exam.

-The ‘corrected-scores’ obtained in different shifts by candidates will be normalized using the equipercentile method.

-The RBI Grade B Cut Off 2021 for Phase I exam will be decided by the Board on the basis of number of vacancies.

RBI Grade B General Phase 1 Syllabus

Section Topics General Awareness Banking & Financial Awareness MICR, IFSC code, Clean Notes policy, Fake notes, ATM, NEFT, RTGS, Kisan credit card, RBI functioning, Organizational structure of RBI, RBI intervention on currencies, RBI Committees, CBS, ECS, SWIFT, BankNET, Digital Signatures, Bank guarantee, Letter of Credit, Bancassurance, Banking Awareness for RBI, GDP, GNP, Purchasing Power Parity, Human Development Index, Inflation, Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), Cash Reserve Ratio, Repo rate, Reverse Repo, Bank rate, Marginal Standing Facility (MSF), Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Priority Sector Lending, Non Performing Assets (NPA), Capital Adequacy Ratio, Derivatives, Futures, Currency of India, VAT, Goods and Services Tax (GST) Organizations Banking structure of India, RBI, NABARD, Banking Ombudsman, SIDBI, EXIM Bank, Cooperative Banks, CIBIL Planning Commission, 5-year plans, Finance Commission, CRISIL, LIC, Bretton Woods, BASEL, World Bank, IBRD, IMF, SENSEX, NIFTY, Moody, S&P, Fitch Yearbook Acts, committees, legislation, Bank mergers, Information Technology Act, SARFAESI Act, FEMA & FERA, Tarapore Committee, Narsimhan Committees, FRBM Act, Budget Highlights, Tax ceilings, Deductions, Foreign Direct Investment, Policy changes Current Affairs To prepare current affairs, read Pratiyogita Darpan, Chronicle, & Wizard competitive magazines, The Hindu, Economic Times & Live Mint newspapers, know about International Affairs, Indian Economy, Indian Polity English Language Reading Comprehension Sentence Completion Sentence Correction Double Fillers Phrase/Word Replacement Vocabulary Error Spotting Passage Making Sentence Framing Jumble Words Quantitative Aptitude Data Interpretation Ratio and Proportion Average Time and Work Speed, Distance and Time Mixture and Allegations Percentage Permutation and Combination Probability Time, Speed and Distance Mensuration Profit, Loss and Discount Quadratic Equation Simple Interest & Compound Interest Reasoning Ability Logical Reasoning Seating arrangement Data Sufficiency Alphanumeric Series Puzzle Syllogism Coding-decoding Inequalities Input - Output Blood Relation Ranking Direction and Sense Series

RBI Grade B General Phase 2 Exam Pattern

Paper Format Duration Marks Paper-I Economic & Social Issues Objective 30 Minutes 50 Descriptive 90 Minutes 50 Paper-II English (Writing Skills) 3 Questions Descriptive 90 Minutes 100 Paper-III Finance and Management Objective 30 Minutes 50 Descriptive 90 Minutes 50

-The Grade B (DR)- General Phase-II Exam us conducted online in different shifts for Paper I, II & III. The timetable for these papers is intimated through the Admit Card.

-The Paper 1 & 3 will be held in both Objective & Descriptive formats; Paper 2 will only be held in Descriptive format.

-The time duration for Paper 1 and Paper 3 is of 120 minutes and for Paper 2 is 90 minutes.

-In Objective Test for Paper 1 & 3, there will be 30 MCQs for 50 marks wherein a few questions will carry 2 marks and some will be of 1 mark.

-In Descriptive Test for Paper 1 & 3, a total of 6 questions will be there, of which, candidates need to attempt 4 questions only (2 of 15 marks & 2 of 10 marks).

-Candidates who will be able to secure Cut Off marks in Phase II exam will be shortlisted for the RBI Grade B Interview 2021.

RBI Grade B General Phase 2 Syllabus

Paper I: Economic and Social Issues (ESI) Growth and Development Measurement of growth National Income and per capita income Poverty Alleviation and Employment Generation in India Sustainable Development and Environmental issues Indian Economy Economic History of India Changes in Industrial and Labour Policy Monetary and Fiscal Policy since reforms of 1991 Priorities and recommendations of Economic Survey and Union Budget Indian Money and Financial Markets: Linkages with the economy Role of Indian banks and Reserve Bank in the development process Public Finance Political Economy Industrial Developments in India Indian Agriculture Services sector in India Globalization Opening up of the Indian Economy Balance of Payments Export-Import Policy International Economic Institutions - IMF, World Bank, WTO, Regional Economic Co- operation International Economic Issues Social Structure in India Multiculturalism Demographic Trends Urbanisation and Migration Gender Issues Social Justice: Positive Discrimination in favour of the under privileged Social Movements Indian Political System Human Development Social Sectors in India Health and Education Paper-II: English (Writing Skills) The paper will be framed to assess the writing skills of candidates including the expression and understanding of the topic. Paper III: Finance and Management Financial System Regulators of Banks and Financial Institutions Reserve Bank of India- functions and conduct of monetary policy Banking System in India – Structure and concerns, Financial Institutions – SIDBI, EXIM Bank, NABARD, NHB, etc, Changing landscape of banking sector. Impact of the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-08 and the Indian response Financial Markets Primary and Secondary Markets (Forex, Money, Bond, Equity, etc.), functions, instruments, recent developments General Topics Risk Management in Banking Sector Basics of Derivatives Global financial markets and International Banking- broad trends and latest developments. Financial Inclusion Alternate source of finance, private and social cost-benefit, Public-Private Partnership Corporate Governance in Banking Sector, role of e-governance in addressing issues of corruption and inefficiency in the government sector. The Union Budget – Concepts, approach and broad trends Inflation: Definition, trends, estimates, consequences, and remedies (control): WPI, CPI - components and trends; striking a balance between inflation and growth through monetary and fiscal policies. FinTech Management Fundamentals of Management & Organizational Behaviour: Introduction to management; Evolution of management thought: Scientific, Administrative, Human Relations and Systems approach to management; Management functions and Managerial roles; Nudge theory Meaning & concept of organizational behaviour; Personality: meaning, factors affecting personality, Big five model of personality; concept of reinforcement; Perception: concept, perceptual errors. Motivation: Concept, importance, Content theories (Maslow’s need theory, Alderfers’ ERG theory, McCllelands’ theory of needs, Herzberg’s two factor theory) & Process theories (Adams equity theory, Vrooms expectancy theory). Leadership: Concept, Theories (Trait, Behavioural, Contingency, Charismatic, Transactional and Transformational Leadership; Emotional Intelligence: Concept, Importance, Dimensions. Analysis of Interpersonal Relationship: Transactional Analysis, Johari Window; Conflict: Concept, Sources, Types, Management of Conflict; Organizational Change: Concept, Kurt Lewin Theory of Change; Organizational Development (OD): Organisational Change, Strategies for Change, Theories of Planned Change (Lewin’s change model, Action research model, Positive model). Ethics at the Workplace and Corporate Governance Meaning of ethics, why ethical problems occur in business. Theories of ethics: Utilitarianism: weighing social cost and benefits, Rights and duties, Justice and fairness, ethics of care, integrating utility, rights, justice and caring, An alternative to moral principles: virtue ethics, teleological theories, egoism theory, relativism theory, Moral issues in business: Ethics in Compliance, Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, etc. Ethical Principles in Business: introduction, Organization Structure and Ethics, Role of Board of Directors, Best Practices in Ethics Programme, Code of Ethics, Code of Conduct, etc. Corporate Governance: Factors affecting Corporate Governance; Mechanisms of Corporate Governance Communication: Steps in the Communication Process; Communication Channels; Oral versus Written Communication; Verbal versus non-verbal Communication; upward, downward and lateral communication; Barriers to Communication, Role of Information Technology.

RBI Grade B Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021 for DEPR Post

RBI Grade B DEPR Exam Pattern for Phase 1 & 2

Phase Paper Duration Marks Phase I (Objective) Paper-I Economics 120 Min 100 Phase II (Descriptive) Paper-II Economics 180 Min 100 Paper-III English 90 Min 100

-Paper I will be held as Phase I exam in Objective format & Paper II & III will be held as Phase II exam in Descriptive format.

-Candidates who would obtain cut off marks in Phase I (Paper I) will get qualified to appear for Phase II Exam comprising Paper II & III.

-The Paper II and Paper III online/Written Examination exam will be held in shifts. The timetable for Paper II and III will be intimated through the Admit Card.

-Final selection of candidates for Interview will be done on the basis of performance in online/Written Examination (Paper I, II and III).

RBI Grade B DEPR Syllabus

As per the RBI Notification, the Standard of papers on Economics will be based on the Master's Degree examination in Economics of any Central University.

The English paper will be framed to assess the candidates' writing skills, expression and understanding of the topic

Suggested reading material:

RBI's Annual Report

RBI Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India

RBI Monetary Policy Report

RBI Financial Stability Report

Economic Survey 2019-20 & 2020-21

RBI Grade B Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021 for DSIM Post

RBI Grade B DSIM Exam Pattern for Phase 1 & 2

Phase Paper Duration Marks Phase I (Objective) Paper-I Statistics 120 Min 100 Phase II (Descriptive) Paper-II Statistics 180 Min 100 Paper-III English 90 Min 100

-Paper I will be held as Phase I exam in Objective format & Paper II & III will be held as Phase II exam in Descriptive format.

-Candidates who would obtain cut off marks in Phase I (Paper I) will get qualified to appear for Phase II Exam comprising Paper II & III.

-The Paper II and Paper III online/Written Examination exam will be held in shifts. The timetable for Paper II and III will be intimated through the Admit Card.

-Final selection of candidates for Interview will be done on the basis of performance in online/Written Examination (Paper I, II and III).

RBI Grade B DSIM Syllabus

Paper I: Statistics Probability Definition of Probability Standard distribution Large and small sample theory Analysis of Variance Estimation Testing of Hypotheses Multivariate analysis Stochastic Processes Paper II: Statistics Probability and Sampling Linear Models and Economic Statistics Statistical Inference: Estimation, Testing of hypothesis and Non-parametric Test Stochastic Processes Multivariate analysis Numerical Analysis and Basic Computer Techniques Paper III: English The English paper will be framed to assess the candidates' writing skills, expression and understanding of the topic

Candidates can even download the RBI Grade B Syllabus from the link mentioned below:

