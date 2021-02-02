RBI Grade B Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2021: Latest Syllabus for Phase 1 & 2 for Gen/DSIM/DEPR- Download PDF
RBI Grade B Syllabus 2021: Check RBI Grade B 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus here for the recruitment of 322 vacancies of Grade B Officers to the post of Gen/DSIM/DEPR. PDF Download RBI Grade B Syllabus here for Phase 1 and Phase 2 exams.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021 on its official website (rbi.org.in) to fill 322 vacancies of Grade B- DR (General), DEPR/DSIM. The RBI Grade B post comes under the Rs 35150-1750(9)-50900-EB-1750(2)-54400-2000(4)-62400 pay scale. The recruitment is carried out through a rigorous selection process involving Phase I exam, Phase II exam and an Interview round. Here in this article, we have shared the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of the RBI Grade B Phase I & II exams for all the posts - Gen/DSIM/DEPR. Download PDF RBI Grade B Syllabus 2021 here and start your preparations now to fetch recruitment in the RBI.
Check RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2021
The RBI Grade B Phase I and Phase II exams are conducted online on computer. The Phase I for Gen/DSIM/DEPR is objective in nature where in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) are asked. On the other hand, In Phase II exam, questions are asked in both objective and descriptive formats. Have a look at the detailed structure of question paper below.
Let's first go through the important dates of the RBI Grade B 2021 exam:
|
Exam Date of RBI Grade B (DR) - General Post
|
Phase I – Online Exam
|
March 6, 2021
|
Phase II – Paper I, II & III
|
April 1, 2021
|
Exam Date of Grade B (DR) – DEPR Post
|
Phase I - Paper I
|
March 6, 2021
|
Phase II - Paper II & III
|
March 31, 2021
|
Exam Date of Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM Post
|
Phase I - Paper I
|
March 6, 2021
|
Phase II - Paper II & III
|
March 31, 2021
let's now have a look at the RBI Grade B 2021 selection process, exam pattern and syllabus below:
RBI Grade B Selection Process 2021: Gen/DSIM/DEPR
Have a look at the selection process for each post below:
|
Grade B- DR General
|
Phase I Exam --> Phase II Exam --> Interview
|
Grade B- DR DEPR
|
Phase I Exam --> Phase II Exam --> Interview
|
Grade B- DR DSIM
|
Phase I Exam --> Phase II Exam --> Interview
RBI Grade B Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021 for General Post
RBI Grade B General Phase 1 Exam Pattern
|
Section
|
Questions
|
Duration
|
Marks
|
General Awareness
English Language
Quantitative Aptitude
Reasoning Ability
|
200 MCQs
|
2 Hours
|
200 Marks
-A total of 200 MCQs will be asked of 1 mark each from 4 sections - General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning.
-The exam will be held online and there will be separate sectional timing for each section. The time duration for each section will be intimated by the RBI along with the release of Admit Cards.
-Candidates who would secure RBI Grade B Cut Off Marks for each section as well as in aggregate will get qualified to appear for the Phase II exam.
-The ‘corrected-scores’ obtained in different shifts by candidates will be normalized using the equipercentile method.
-The RBI Grade B Cut Off 2021 for Phase I exam will be decided by the Board on the basis of number of vacancies.
RBI Grade B General Phase 1 Syllabus
|
Section
|
Topics
|
General Awareness
|
Banking & Financial Awareness
MICR, IFSC code, Clean Notes policy, Fake notes, ATM, NEFT, RTGS, Kisan credit card, RBI functioning, Organizational structure of RBI, RBI intervention on currencies, RBI Committees, CBS, ECS, SWIFT, BankNET, Digital Signatures, Bank guarantee, Letter of Credit, Bancassurance, Banking Awareness for RBI, GDP, GNP, Purchasing Power Parity, Human Development Index, Inflation, Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), Cash Reserve Ratio, Repo rate, Reverse Repo, Bank rate, Marginal Standing Facility (MSF), Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Priority Sector Lending, Non Performing Assets (NPA), Capital Adequacy Ratio, Derivatives, Futures, Currency of India, VAT, Goods and Services Tax (GST)
Organizations
Banking structure of India, RBI, NABARD, Banking Ombudsman, SIDBI, EXIM Bank, Cooperative Banks, CIBIL Planning Commission, 5-year plans, Finance Commission, CRISIL, LIC, Bretton Woods, BASEL, World Bank, IBRD, IMF, SENSEX, NIFTY, Moody, S&P, Fitch
Yearbook
Acts, committees, legislation, Bank mergers, Information Technology Act, SARFAESI Act, FEMA & FERA, Tarapore Committee, Narsimhan Committees, FRBM Act, Budget Highlights, Tax ceilings, Deductions, Foreign Direct Investment, Policy changes
Current Affairs
To prepare current affairs, read Pratiyogita Darpan, Chronicle, & Wizard competitive magazines, The Hindu, Economic Times & Live Mint newspapers, know about International Affairs, Indian Economy, Indian Polity
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Sentence Completion
Sentence Correction
Double Fillers
Phrase/Word Replacement
Vocabulary
Error Spotting
Passage Making
Sentence Framing
Jumble Words
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Data Interpretation
Ratio and Proportion
Average
Time and Work
Speed, Distance and Time
Mixture and Allegations
Percentage
Permutation and Combination
Probability
Time, Speed and Distance
Mensuration
Profit, Loss and Discount
Quadratic Equation
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Logical Reasoning
Seating arrangement
Data Sufficiency
Alphanumeric Series
Puzzle
Syllogism
Coding-decoding
Inequalities
Input - Output
Blood Relation
Ranking
Direction and Sense
Series
RBI Grade B General Phase 2 Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Format
|
Duration
|
Marks
|
Paper-I
Economic & Social Issues
|
Objective
|
30 Minutes
|
50
|
Descriptive
|
90 Minutes
|
50
|
Paper-II
English (Writing Skills)
3 Questions
|
Descriptive
|
90 Minutes
|
100
|
Paper-III
Finance and Management
|
Objective
|
30 Minutes
|
50
|
Descriptive
|
90 Minutes
|
50
-The Grade B (DR)- General Phase-II Exam us conducted online in different shifts for Paper I, II & III. The timetable for these papers is intimated through the Admit Card.
-The Paper 1 & 3 will be held in both Objective & Descriptive formats; Paper 2 will only be held in Descriptive format.
-The time duration for Paper 1 and Paper 3 is of 120 minutes and for Paper 2 is 90 minutes.
-In Objective Test for Paper 1 & 3, there will be 30 MCQs for 50 marks wherein a few questions will carry 2 marks and some will be of 1 mark.
-In Descriptive Test for Paper 1 & 3, a total of 6 questions will be there, of which, candidates need to attempt 4 questions only (2 of 15 marks & 2 of 10 marks).
-Candidates who will be able to secure Cut Off marks in Phase II exam will be shortlisted for the RBI Grade B Interview 2021.
RBI Grade B General Phase 2 Syllabus
|
Paper I: Economic and Social Issues (ESI)
|
Growth and Development
Measurement of growth
National Income and per capita income
Poverty Alleviation and Employment Generation in India
Sustainable Development and Environmental issues
Indian Economy
Economic History of India
Changes in Industrial and Labour Policy
Monetary and Fiscal Policy since reforms of 1991
Priorities and recommendations of Economic Survey and Union Budget
Indian Money and Financial Markets: Linkages with the economy
Role of Indian banks and Reserve Bank in the development process
Public Finance
Political Economy
Industrial Developments in India
Indian Agriculture
Services sector in India
Globalization
Opening up of the Indian Economy
Balance of Payments
Export-Import Policy
International Economic Institutions - IMF, World Bank, WTO, Regional Economic Co- operation
International Economic Issues
Social Structure in India
Multiculturalism
Demographic Trends
Urbanisation and Migration
Gender Issues
Social Justice: Positive Discrimination in favour of the under privileged
Social Movements
Indian Political System
Human Development
Social Sectors in India
Health and Education
|
Paper-II: English (Writing Skills)
|
The paper will be framed to assess the writing skills of candidates including the expression and understanding of the topic.
|
Paper III: Finance and Management
|
Financial System
Regulators of Banks and Financial Institutions
Reserve Bank of India- functions and conduct of monetary policy
Banking System in India – Structure and concerns, Financial Institutions – SIDBI, EXIM Bank, NABARD, NHB, etc, Changing landscape of banking sector.
Impact of the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-08 and the Indian response
Financial Markets
Primary and Secondary Markets (Forex, Money, Bond, Equity, etc.), functions, instruments, recent developments
General Topics
Risk Management in Banking Sector
Basics of Derivatives
Global financial markets and International Banking- broad trends and latest developments.
Financial Inclusion
Alternate source of finance, private and social cost-benefit, Public-Private Partnership
Corporate Governance in Banking Sector, role of e-governance in addressing issues of corruption and inefficiency in the government sector.
The Union Budget – Concepts, approach and broad trends
Inflation: Definition, trends, estimates, consequences, and remedies (control): WPI, CPI - components and trends; striking a balance between inflation and growth through monetary and fiscal policies.
FinTech
Management
Fundamentals of Management & Organizational Behaviour: Introduction to management; Evolution of management thought: Scientific, Administrative, Human Relations and Systems approach to management; Management functions and Managerial roles; Nudge theory
Meaning & concept of organizational behaviour; Personality: meaning, factors affecting personality, Big five model of personality; concept of reinforcement; Perception: concept, perceptual errors. Motivation: Concept, importance, Content theories (Maslow’s need theory, Alderfers’ ERG theory, McCllelands’ theory of needs, Herzberg’s two factor theory) & Process theories (Adams equity theory, Vrooms expectancy theory).
Leadership: Concept, Theories (Trait, Behavioural, Contingency, Charismatic, Transactional and Transformational Leadership; Emotional Intelligence: Concept, Importance, Dimensions. Analysis of Interpersonal Relationship: Transactional Analysis, Johari Window; Conflict: Concept, Sources,
Types, Management of Conflict; Organizational Change: Concept, Kurt Lewin Theory of Change; Organizational Development (OD): Organisational Change, Strategies for Change, Theories of Planned Change (Lewin’s change model, Action research model, Positive model).
Ethics at the Workplace and Corporate Governance
Meaning of ethics, why ethical problems occur in business. Theories of ethics: Utilitarianism: weighing social cost and benefits, Rights and duties, Justice and fairness, ethics of care, integrating utility, rights, justice and caring, An alternative to moral principles: virtue ethics, teleological theories, egoism theory, relativism theory, Moral issues in business: Ethics in Compliance, Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, etc. Ethical Principles in Business: introduction, Organization Structure and Ethics, Role of Board of Directors, Best Practices in Ethics Programme, Code of Ethics, Code of Conduct, etc.
Corporate Governance: Factors affecting Corporate Governance; Mechanisms of Corporate Governance
Communication: Steps in the Communication Process; Communication Channels; Oral versus Written Communication; Verbal versus non-verbal Communication; upward, downward and lateral communication; Barriers to Communication, Role of Information Technology.
RBI Grade B Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021 for DEPR Post
RBI Grade B DEPR Exam Pattern for Phase 1 & 2
|
Phase
|
Paper
|
Duration
|
Marks
|
Phase I
(Objective)
|
Paper-I Economics
|
120 Min
|
100
|
Phase II
(Descriptive)
|
Paper-II Economics
|
180 Min
|
100
|
Paper-III English
|
90 Min
|
100
-Paper I will be held as Phase I exam in Objective format & Paper II & III will be held as Phase II exam in Descriptive format.
-Candidates who would obtain cut off marks in Phase I (Paper I) will get qualified to appear for Phase II Exam comprising Paper II & III.
-The Paper II and Paper III online/Written Examination exam will be held in shifts. The timetable for Paper II and III will be intimated through the Admit Card.
-Final selection of candidates for Interview will be done on the basis of performance in online/Written Examination (Paper I, II and III).
RBI Grade B DEPR Syllabus
As per the RBI Notification, the Standard of papers on Economics will be based on the Master's Degree examination in Economics of any Central University.
The English paper will be framed to assess the candidates' writing skills, expression and understanding of the topic
Suggested reading material:
RBI's Annual Report
RBI Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India
RBI Monetary Policy Report
RBI Financial Stability Report
Economic Survey 2019-20 & 2020-21
RBI Grade B Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021 for DSIM Post
RBI Grade B DSIM Exam Pattern for Phase 1 & 2
|
Phase
|
Paper
|
Duration
|
Marks
|
Phase I
(Objective)
|
Paper-I Statistics
|
120 Min
|
100
|
Phase II
(Descriptive)
|
Paper-II Statistics
|
180 Min
|
100
|
Paper-III English
|
90 Min
|
100
-Paper I will be held as Phase I exam in Objective format & Paper II & III will be held as Phase II exam in Descriptive format.
-Candidates who would obtain cut off marks in Phase I (Paper I) will get qualified to appear for Phase II Exam comprising Paper II & III.
-The Paper II and Paper III online/Written Examination exam will be held in shifts. The timetable for Paper II and III will be intimated through the Admit Card.
-Final selection of candidates for Interview will be done on the basis of performance in online/Written Examination (Paper I, II and III).
RBI Grade B DSIM Syllabus
|
Paper I: Statistics
|
Probability
Definition of Probability
Standard distribution
Large and small sample theory
Analysis of Variance
Estimation
Testing of Hypotheses
Multivariate analysis
Stochastic Processes
|
Paper II: Statistics
|
Probability and Sampling
Linear Models and Economic Statistics
Statistical Inference: Estimation, Testing of hypothesis and Non-parametric Test
Stochastic Processes
Multivariate analysis
Numerical Analysis and Basic Computer Techniques
|
Paper III: English
|
The English paper will be framed to assess the candidates' writing skills, expression and understanding of the topic
Candidates can even download the RBI Grade B Syllabus from the link mentioned below:
Download PDF RBI Grade B Syllabus 2021 for General Post