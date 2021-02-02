JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

RBI Grade B Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2021: Latest Syllabus for Phase 1 & 2 for Gen/DSIM/DEPR- Download PDF

RBI Grade B Syllabus 2021: Check RBI Grade B 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus here for the recruitment of 322 vacancies of Grade B Officers to the post of Gen/DSIM/DEPR. PDF Download RBI Grade B Syllabus here for Phase 1 and Phase 2 exams.

Created On: Feb 2, 2021 17:59 IST
RBI Grade B Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2021
RBI Grade B Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2021

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021 on its official website (rbi.org.in) to fill 322 vacancies of Grade B- DR (General), DEPR/DSIM. The RBI Grade B post comes under the Rs 35150-1750(9)-50900-EB-1750(2)-54400-2000(4)-62400 pay scale. The recruitment is carried out through a rigorous selection process involving Phase I exam, Phase II exam and an Interview round. Here in this article, we have shared the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of the RBI Grade B Phase I & II exams for all the posts - Gen/DSIM/DEPR. Download PDF RBI Grade B Syllabus 2021 here and start your preparations now to fetch recruitment in the RBI.

Check RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2021

The RBI Grade B Phase I and Phase II exams are conducted online on computer. The Phase I for Gen/DSIM/DEPR is objective in nature where in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) are asked. On the other hand, In Phase II exam, questions are asked in both objective and descriptive formats. Have a look at the detailed structure of question paper below.

Let's first go through the important dates of the RBI Grade B 2021 exam:

Exam Date of RBI Grade B (DR) - General Post

Phase I – Online Exam

March 6, 2021

Phase II – Paper I, II & III

April 1, 2021

Exam Date of Grade B (DR) – DEPR Post

Phase I - Paper I

March 6, 2021

Phase II - Paper II & III

March 31, 2021

Exam Date of Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM Post

Phase I - Paper I

March 6, 2021

Phase II - Paper II & III

March 31, 2021

let's now have a look at the RBI Grade B 2021 selection process, exam pattern and syllabus below:

RBI Grade B Selection Process 2021: Gen/DSIM/DEPR

Have a look at the selection process for each post below:

Grade B- DR General

Phase I Exam --> Phase II Exam --> Interview

Grade B- DR DEPR

Phase I Exam --> Phase II Exam --> Interview

Grade B- DR DSIM

Phase I Exam --> Phase II Exam --> Interview

RBI Grade B Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021 for General Post

RBI Grade B General Phase 1 Exam Pattern

Section

Questions

Duration

Marks

General Awareness

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

200 MCQs

2 Hours

200 Marks

-A total of 200 MCQs will be asked of 1 mark each from 4 sections - General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning. 

-The exam will be held online and there will be separate sectional timing for each section. The time duration for each section will be intimated by the RBI along with the release of Admit Cards.

-Candidates who would secure RBI Grade B Cut Off Marks for  each section as well as in aggregate will get qualified to appear for the Phase II exam.

-The ‘corrected-scores’ obtained in different shifts by candidates will be normalized using the equipercentile method. 

-The RBI Grade B Cut Off 2021 for Phase I exam will be decided by the Board on the basis of number of vacancies.

RBI Grade B General Phase 1 Syllabus

Section

Topics

General Awareness

Banking & Financial Awareness

MICR, IFSC code, Clean Notes policy, Fake notes, ATM, NEFT, RTGS,  Kisan credit card, RBI functioning, Organizational structure of RBI, RBI intervention on currencies, RBI Committees, CBS, ECS, SWIFT, BankNET, Digital Signatures, Bank guarantee, Letter of Credit, Bancassurance, Banking Awareness for RBI, GDP, GNP, Purchasing Power Parity, Human Development Index, Inflation, Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), Cash Reserve Ratio, Repo rate, Reverse Repo, Bank rate, Marginal Standing Facility (MSF), Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Priority Sector Lending, Non Performing Assets (NPA), Capital Adequacy Ratio, Derivatives, Futures, Currency of India, VAT, Goods and Services Tax (GST)

Organizations

Banking structure of India, RBI, NABARD, Banking Ombudsman, SIDBI, EXIM Bank, Cooperative Banks, CIBIL Planning Commission, 5-year plans, Finance Commission, CRISIL, LIC, Bretton Woods, BASEL, World Bank, IBRD, IMF, SENSEX, NIFTY, Moody, S&P, Fitch

Yearbook

Acts, committees, legislation, Bank mergers, Information Technology Act, SARFAESI Act, FEMA & FERA, Tarapore Committee, Narsimhan Committees, FRBM Act, Budget Highlights, Tax ceilings, Deductions, Foreign Direct Investment, Policy changes

Current Affairs

To prepare current affairs, read Pratiyogita Darpan, Chronicle, & Wizard competitive magazines, The Hindu, Economic Times & Live Mint newspapers, know about International Affairs, Indian Economy, Indian Polity

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Sentence Completion

Sentence Correction

Double Fillers

Phrase/Word Replacement

Vocabulary

Error Spotting

Passage Making

Sentence Framing

Jumble Words

Quantitative Aptitude

Data Interpretation

Ratio and Proportion

Average

Time and Work

Speed, Distance and Time

Mixture and Allegations

Percentage

Permutation and Combination

Probability

Time, Speed and Distance

Mensuration

Profit, Loss and Discount

Quadratic Equation

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Reasoning Ability

Logical Reasoning

Seating arrangement

Data Sufficiency

Alphanumeric Series

Puzzle

Syllogism

Coding-decoding

Inequalities

Input - Output

Blood Relation

Ranking

Direction and Sense

Series
     

RBI Grade B General Phase 2 Exam Pattern

Paper

Format

Duration

Marks

Paper-I

Economic & Social Issues

Objective

30 Minutes

50

Descriptive

90 Minutes

50

Paper-II

English (Writing Skills)

3 Questions

Descriptive

90 Minutes

100

Paper-III

Finance and Management

Objective

30 Minutes

50

Descriptive

90 Minutes

50

-The Grade B (DR)- General Phase-II Exam us conducted online in different shifts for Paper I, II & III. The timetable for these papers is intimated through the Admit Card.

-The Paper 1 & 3 will be held in both Objective & Descriptive formats; Paper 2 will only be held in Descriptive format.

-The time duration for Paper 1 and Paper 3 is of 120 minutes and for Paper 2 is 90 minutes.

-In Objective Test for Paper 1 & 3, there will be 30 MCQs for 50 marks wherein a few questions will carry 2 marks and some will be of 1 mark.

-In Descriptive Test for Paper 1 & 3, a total of 6 questions will be there, of which, candidates need to attempt 4 questions only (2 of 15 marks & 2 of 10 marks).

-Candidates who will be able to secure Cut Off marks in Phase II exam will be shortlisted for the RBI Grade B Interview 2021.

RBI Grade B General Phase 2 Syllabus

Paper I: Economic and Social Issues (ESI)

Growth and Development

Measurement of growth

National Income and per capita income

Poverty Alleviation and Employment Generation in India

Sustainable Development and Environmental issues

Indian Economy

Economic History of India

Changes in Industrial and Labour Policy

Monetary and Fiscal Policy since reforms of 1991

Priorities and recommendations of Economic Survey and Union Budget

Indian Money and Financial Markets: Linkages with the economy

Role of Indian banks and Reserve Bank in the development process

Public Finance

Political Economy

Industrial Developments in India

Indian Agriculture

Services sector in India

Globalization

Opening up of the Indian Economy

Balance of Payments

Export-Import Policy

International Economic Institutions - IMF, World Bank, WTO, Regional Economic Co- operation

International Economic Issues

Social Structure in India

Multiculturalism

Demographic Trends

Urbanisation and Migration

Gender Issues

Social Justice: Positive Discrimination in favour of the under privileged

Social Movements

Indian Political System

Human Development

Social Sectors in India

Health and Education

Paper-II: English (Writing Skills)

The paper will be framed to assess the writing skills of candidates including the expression and understanding of the topic.

Paper III: Finance and Management

Financial System

Regulators of Banks and Financial Institutions

Reserve Bank of India- functions and conduct of monetary policy

Banking System in India – Structure and concerns, Financial Institutions – SIDBI, EXIM Bank, NABARD, NHB, etc, Changing landscape of banking sector.

Impact of the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-08 and the Indian response

Financial Markets

Primary and Secondary Markets (Forex, Money, Bond, Equity, etc.), functions, instruments, recent developments

General Topics

Risk Management in Banking Sector

Basics of Derivatives

Global financial markets and International Banking- broad trends and latest developments.

Financial Inclusion

Alternate source of finance, private and social cost-benefit, Public-Private Partnership

Corporate Governance in Banking Sector, role of e-governance in addressing issues of corruption and inefficiency in the government sector.

The Union Budget – Concepts, approach and broad trends

Inflation: Definition, trends, estimates, consequences, and remedies (control): WPI, CPI - components and trends; striking a balance between inflation and growth through monetary and fiscal policies.

FinTech

Management

Fundamentals of Management & Organizational Behaviour: Introduction to management; Evolution of management thought: Scientific, Administrative, Human Relations and Systems approach to management; Management functions and Managerial roles; Nudge theory

Meaning & concept of organizational behaviour; Personality: meaning, factors affecting personality, Big five model of personality; concept of reinforcement; Perception: concept, perceptual errors. Motivation: Concept, importance, Content theories (Maslow’s need theory, Alderfers’ ERG theory, McCllelands’ theory of needs, Herzberg’s two factor theory) & Process theories (Adams equity theory, Vrooms expectancy theory).

Leadership: Concept, Theories (Trait, Behavioural, Contingency, Charismatic, Transactional and Transformational Leadership; Emotional Intelligence: Concept, Importance, Dimensions. Analysis of Interpersonal Relationship: Transactional Analysis, Johari Window; Conflict: Concept, Sources,

Types, Management of Conflict; Organizational Change: Concept, Kurt Lewin Theory of Change; Organizational Development (OD): Organisational Change, Strategies for Change, Theories of Planned Change (Lewin’s change model, Action research model, Positive model).

Ethics at the Workplace and Corporate Governance

Meaning of ethics, why ethical problems occur in business. Theories of ethics: Utilitarianism: weighing social cost and benefits, Rights and duties, Justice and fairness, ethics of care, integrating utility, rights, justice and caring, An alternative to moral principles: virtue ethics, teleological theories, egoism theory, relativism theory, Moral issues in business: Ethics in Compliance, Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, etc. Ethical Principles in Business: introduction, Organization Structure and Ethics, Role of Board of Directors, Best Practices in Ethics Programme, Code of Ethics, Code of Conduct, etc.

Corporate Governance: Factors affecting Corporate Governance; Mechanisms of Corporate Governance

Communication: Steps in the Communication Process; Communication Channels; Oral versus Written Communication; Verbal versus non-verbal Communication; upward, downward and lateral communication; Barriers to Communication, Role of Information Technology.

RBI Grade B Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021 for DEPR Post

RBI Grade B DEPR Exam Pattern for Phase 1 & 2

Phase

Paper

Duration

Marks

Phase I

(Objective)

Paper-I Economics

120 Min 

100

Phase II

(Descriptive)

Paper-II Economics

180 Min

100

Paper-III English

90 Min 

100

-Paper I will be held as Phase I exam in Objective format & Paper II & III will be held as Phase II exam in Descriptive format.

-Candidates who would obtain cut off marks in Phase I (Paper I) will get qualified to appear for Phase II Exam comprising Paper II & III.

-The Paper II and Paper III online/Written Examination exam will be held in shifts. The timetable for Paper II and III will be intimated through the Admit Card.

-Final selection of candidates for Interview will be done on the basis of performance in online/Written Examination (Paper I, II and III).

RBI Grade B DEPR Syllabus

As per the RBI Notification, the Standard of papers on Economics will be based on the Master's Degree examination in Economics of any Central University.

The English paper will be framed to assess the candidates' writing skills, expression and understanding of the topic

Suggested reading material:

RBI's Annual Report

RBI Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India

RBI Monetary Policy Report

RBI Financial Stability Report

Economic Survey 2019-20 & 2020-21

RBI Grade B Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021 for DSIM Post

RBI Grade B DSIM Exam Pattern for Phase 1 & 2

Phase

Paper

Duration

Marks

Phase I

(Objective)

Paper-I Statistics

120 Min 

100

Phase II

(Descriptive)

Paper-II Statistics

180 Min

100

Paper-III English

90 Min 

100

-Paper I will be held as Phase I exam in Objective format & Paper II & III will be held as Phase II exam in Descriptive format.

-Candidates who would obtain cut off marks in Phase I (Paper I) will get qualified to appear for Phase II Exam comprising Paper II & III.

-The Paper II and Paper III online/Written Examination exam will be held in shifts. The timetable for Paper II and III will be intimated through the Admit Card.

-Final selection of candidates for Interview will be done on the basis of performance in online/Written Examination (Paper I, II and III).

RBI Grade B DSIM Syllabus

Paper I: Statistics

Probability

Definition of Probability

Standard distribution

Large and small sample theory

Analysis of Variance

Estimation

Testing of Hypotheses

Multivariate analysis

Stochastic Processes

Paper II: Statistics

Probability and Sampling

Linear Models and Economic Statistics

Statistical Inference: Estimation, Testing of hypothesis and Non-parametric Test

Stochastic Processes

Multivariate analysis

Numerical Analysis and Basic Computer Techniques

Paper III: English

The English paper will be framed to assess the candidates' writing skills, expression and understanding of the topic

Candidates can even download the RBI Grade B Syllabus from the link mentioned below:

Download PDF RBI Grade B Syllabus 2021 for General Post

Download PDF RBI Grade B Syllabus 2021 for DEPR/DSIM Post
