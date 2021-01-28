RBI Grade B 2021 Application begins @rbi.org.in: Apply Online @ ibpsonline.ibps.in; Check Eligibility Criteria for DR-Gen/DEPR/DSIM

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade B Notification 2021 for the recruitment of 322 vacancies of Officers in Grade B- DR (General), DEPR/ DSIM on its official website rbi.org.in. Eligible candidates who want to fetch bank job as a RBI Grade B Officer can submit online application now by visiting the website - ibpsonline.ibps.in. Alternatively, we have shared here the direct link on which candidates can apply online without any hassle. Check below the detailed RBI Grade B 2021 Application Process and Eligibility Criteria including educational qualifications & age limit along with exam dates for the Phase I and Phase II exams for Grade B (DR)- General/ DEPR/ DSIM posts. Go through the RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2021 and apply online now.

The RBI Grade B is a reputable post that comes in the pay scale of Rs 35150-1750(9)-50900-EB-1750 (2) - 54400-2000(4)-62400 (16 years). The recruitment is carried out through a three-phased selection process involving Phase I exam, Phase II exam and Interview. Candidates who clear all these rounds and fulfill the eligibility criteria laid down in the Notification PDF will get shortlisted for the appointment. So, go through the detailed criteria below.

Download PDF RBI Grade B Notification 2021

Let's first have a look at the important dates of the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021 below:

RBI Grade B Exam Date 2021

Grade B (DR) - General Phase I – Online Exam March 6, 2021 Phase II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam April 1, 2021 Grade B (DR) – DEPR Phase I - Paper I - Online Exam March 6, 2021 Phase II - Paper II & III Online/Written Exam March 31, 2021 Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM Phase I - Paper I - Online Exam March 6, 2021 Phase II - Paper II & III Online/Written Exam March 31, 2021

RBI Grade B Application Process 2021: Know How to Apply Online

The RBI Grade B 2021 online application process will be carried out during 28th January - 15th February 2021. Apply online following the steps given below:

Step 1: Click here on Direct Link - Apply Online for RBI Grade B 2021

Step 2: Click on the link stating 'New Registration'

Step 3: Register by entering the required details

Step 4: Login using the Registration Number and Password

Step 5: Fill Basic Information

Step 6: Upload scanned image of Photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm), Signature, left thumb impression and a hand-written declaration

Step 7: Carefully fill the details and verify them

Step 8: Pay Application Fees using Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking/IMPS/Cash Card/Mobile Wallets

Application Fee

Category Amount SC/ST/PwBD Rs 100 GEN/OBC/EWSs Rs 850 RBI STAFF Nil

RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2021: Educational Qualification, Age Limit & Number of Limits

Before submitting the online application, ensure that you fulfill the RBI Grade B eligibility criteria. Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria below for Grade B- DR Gen/DEPR/DSIM posts as laid down in the RBI Grade B Notification PDF 2021:

Nationality: Candidate must be a citizen of India or a subject of Nepal/Bhutan or a Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1st January 1962 or a person of Indian origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam

RBI Grade B Age Limit 2021

The Minimum age limit to apply for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021 is 21 years and the upper age limit for General category candidates is 30 years as on 1st January 2021. There is a relaxation of the upper age limit for reserved categories:

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 Years OBC 3 Years Ex-employees of banking institutions whose services got terminated for reasons of economy or due to bank liquidation 5 Years PwBD (General) 10 Years PwBD (OBC) 13 years PwBD (SC/ ST) 15 years Ex-servicemen including Commissioned Officers & ECOs/SSCOs who rendered minimum 5 years Military Service as on 1st January 2021 and were reelased Up to 5 years

RBI Grade B Educational Qualification 2021 for Grade B- DR Gen/DEPR/DSIM

Post Educational Qualification (as on January 1, 2021) Grade B (DR) - General Graduation/ Equivalent technical or professional qualification with at least 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) OR Post-Graduation/Equivalent technical qualification with at least 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) Candidates who passed the Final Exam for Membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India can also apply OR Full-time course of at least of 2 years’ duration from a recognised University/Institute done after graduation Grade B (DR) - DEPR Master's Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance with at least 55% marks OR PGDM/ MBA Finance with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate OR Master’s Degree in Economics in any of the sub-categories of economics with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate Note: SC/ST/PwBD having second class with minimum 50% marks or equivalent grade in Master's are eligible to apply Desirable: A Doctorate Degree in Economics or research or teaching experience in Economics Candidates with M.Phil Degree and Doctorate Degree from a recognized University/Institute in the specified subjects will be eligible for upper age limit relaxation by 2 years and 4 years respectively. Candidates with Master's Degree in Research/Teaching experience are eligible for upper age limit relaxation to the extent of number of years of such experience subject to a maximum of 3 years. Note: These age relaxations will not be applicable with the age relaxations available to reserved categories. Grade B (DR) - DSIM Master's Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur or Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with at least 55% marks in aggregate (50% for SC, ST and PwBD) OR Master's Degree in Mathematics with at least 55% marks in aggregate (50% for SC, ST and PwBD) and one year post graduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects OR M. Stat from Indian Statistical Institute with at least 55% marks in aggregate (50% for SC, ST and PwBD) OR Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) from ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta with at least 55% marks Desirable: (i) Candidates with Doctorate in topics related to above subjects (ii) Research or teaching experience and publication in standard journals Candidates with M.Phil. and Ph.D in the specified subjects are eligible for upper age limit relaxation by 2 years and 4 years respectively. Candidates with research / teaching experience are eligible for upper age limit relaxation to the extent of number of years of such experience, subject to maximum 3 years. Note: These age relaxations will not be applicable with the age relaxations available to reserved categories.

Number of Attempts: General Category candidates who have already appeared Six times for RBI Grade B Phase-I Exam are not eligible to apply now. However, no such restriction is applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/EWS category candidates, if the posts are reserved for them.