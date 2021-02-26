RBI JE Admit Card 2021 Expected Soon @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Junior Engineer Exam on 8 March, Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus

RBI JE Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is soon expected to release the admit card of online exam for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on its official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. RBI JE Exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on 08 March 2021 (Monday) at the 29 venues across many centres in India. Hence, we can expect RBI JE Call Letter by next week. It is to be noted that, RBI may send call letters for the Examination etc. through the registered e-mail ID.

Also, as per RBI JE Notification, “Candidates will have to visit the RBI website for downloading call letters for online test. Intimation for downloading call letter will also be sent through email/SMS. Once the candidate clicks the relevant link, he/she can access the window for call letter download”.

Candidates can download RBI JE Admit Card using their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth for downloading the call letter. They are required to affix recent recognizable photograph on the admit card preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centrr. They should also bring RBI Junior Engineer Admit Card along with a Photo Identity Proof and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

RBI JE Exam Pattern

There will be 180 questions on:

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests.1/4th marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Other detailed information regarding the examination will be given in an Information Handout, which will be made available for the candidates to download along with the Admission Letter for examination from the RBI’s website.

RBI JE Syllabus

The candidates can check syllabus for Engineering Discipline (Paper I & II) through the link below:

RBI JE Syllabus PDF

RBI JE Result 2021

The selection list, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, will be available on the Bank’s website in March/April 2021.

RBI JE LPT 2021



The candidates who will qualify in the on-line examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language/s of the zone concerned. Candidate not proficient in the Official/Local Language/s would be disqualified.

RBI had invited applications for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil) and for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) at starting basic pay of ₹21,400/- per month from 02 February to 15 February 2021.