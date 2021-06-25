RBI Security Guard Result 2021 Out @opportunities.rbi.org.in, Download Here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded the result of online exam for the post of Security Guard. Candidates can download RBI Result from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Security Guard Result 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded the result of online exam for the post of Security Guard. Candidates can download RBI Result from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Security Guard Result Link is given below. The candidates can download RBI Security Guard Selection List, directly, through the link below:

RBI Security Guard Result Download Link 2021

RBI Security Guard Result Details

How to Download RBI Security Guard Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in. Go to 'Current Vacancies' Tab Then click on ‘Result' A new page will be opened where you are required to click on 'Recruitment of Security Guards 2020 – Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates' It will re-direct you to a new page where you need click on “Roll numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates”' Download RBI Security Guard Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

Selected candidates are required to appear for physical test. RBI Security Physical Test Admit Card (recruiting office wise) shall be made available for downloading on website (www.rbi.org.in) in due course. Hence the provisionally shortlisted candidates are advised to check the website regularly.

All provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the physical test and the physical test shall be of qualifying nature. In this connection, candidates are advised to take a printout of the proforma as mentioned below.

i. copies of Attestation Form (all in original) and 2 copies of Bio-data form filled in neatly by the candidates.

ii. Certificates/undertaking in original (as applicable) provided in Annex II.

iii. Undertaking by the candidate in original before appearing for physical test (Annex IV)

iv. Original Medical fitness certificate to undergo physical test (Annex V).

v. OBC Declaration in original and a copy of latest OBC Caste certificate in the prescribed format (for OBC candidates).

vi. A copy of latest SC/ST Caste Certificate in the prescribed format (for SC/ST candidates).

vii. A copy of “Income and Asset Certificate” issued by a Competent Authority in the format prescribed in DoPT Office Memorandum No.36039/1/2019-Estt (Res) dated January 31, 2019. For submitting income and asset certificate by the candidate, the date may be treated as the closing date of receipt of applications for the post i.e. February 12, 2021.