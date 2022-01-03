RBI SO Recruitment 2022 Notification Expected Soon @rbi.org.in, Details Here

RBI is soon going to release the notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officer on its website i.e. rbi.org.in. Check Important Dates, Vacancy and Other Details.

RBI SO Recruitment 2022 Notification: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is soon going to release the notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officer on its website i.e. rbi.org.in. As per the reports, RBI SO Online Application Link will be available on 15 January 2022. Candidates interested in RBI Recruitment 2022 would be able to apply till 04 February 2022.

Applicants will be called for an online/written exam on 06 March 2022. The recruitment will be done for Law Officer, Manager (Civil), Manager (Electrical), Library Professional Grade A, Architect, Full-Time Curator posts, against Advertisement Number 1/2021-22.

Important Dates

Starting Date for RBI SO Application - 15 January 2022

Last Date for RBI SO Application - 04 February 2022

RBI SO Exam Date - 06 March 2022

RBI SO Vacancy Details

Law Officer Grade B - 2 Posts

Manager (Technical-Civil) - 6 Posts

Manager (Technical-Electrical) - 3 Posts

Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) Grade A - 1 Post

Architect Grade A - 1 Post

Full-Time Curator - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for RBI SO Posts

Applicants can check the Education Qualification, Age Limit, and other conditions, once the notification is released.

Selection Process for RBI SO Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam.

How to Apply for RBI Recruitment 2022 for SO Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 15 January to 04 April 2022.