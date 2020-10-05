RBS College Recruitment 2020 Out: Apply for Subject Matter Specialist, Programme Assistant and Assistant Posts

RBS College Recruitment 2020: Raja Balwant Singh College (RBS College) has invited applications for the Subject Matter Specialist, Programme Assistant (Computer) and Assistant posts. Interested persons can apply for Raja Balwant Singh College (RBS College) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 26 November 2020.

RBS College is located at Bichpuri, Agra, Uttar Pradesh (UP) which started in 1878. Now the board released the official notification for the recruitment of the post of Subject-Matter Specialist, Programme Assistant (Computer), Assistant. Interested persons can apply for the vacancy before the last date.

Important Date:

Last Date of online application: 26 November 2020

Raja Balwant Singh College (RBS College) Subject Matter Specialist, Programme Assistant (Computer) and Assistant Vacancy Details

Subject Matter Specialist : 02 Posts (Home Science-01 Post, Agriculture Extension-01 Post)

: 02 Posts (Home Science-01 Post, Agriculture Extension-01 Post) Programme Assistant (Computer) : 01 Post

: 01 Post Assistant: 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Subject Matter Specialist, Programme Assistant (Computer) and Assistant Job

Subject-Matter Specialist : Master degree in (i) Home Science (ii) Agriculture Extension; or any other branch of science/social science relevant to agriculture or equivalent qualification from a recognized University. Age Limit : Max. 35 years as on 01 July 2020.

: Master degree in (i) Home Science (ii) Agriculture Extension; or any other branch of science/social science relevant to agriculture or equivalent qualification from a recognized University. : Max. 35 years as on 01 July 2020. Programme Assistant (Computer) : Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or any other branch of science/social science relevant to Agriculture or equivalent qualification from a recognized university. Age Limit : Max. 30 years as on 01 July 2020.

: Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or any other branch of science/social science relevant to Agriculture or equivalent qualification from a recognized university. : Max. 30 years as on 01 July 2020. Assistant: A Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on 01 July 2020.

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

Interested persons can apply for Raja Balwant Singh College (RBS College) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 26 November 2020.

Step 1: Go to official site of RBS College Agra.

Step 2: Download and read the notification carefully.

Step 3: If you are eligible then buy the application which will be available in the office of the Principal, R. B. S. College, Agra at Main Campus.

Step 4: Fill your details and submit.

Also Read Latest Employment News Articles

MECON Recruitment 2020, Walk in for Junior Executive (Finance) Posts