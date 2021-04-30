RCFL Recruitment 2021 to Fill Manager Posts Soon, Apply Online @rcfltd.com

RCFL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. (RCF Ltd.) is soon going to fill the vacancy for the post of Manager. As per the RCFL Short Notice, eligible and interested candidates can apply for RCFL Manager Recruitment 2021 from 03 May to 27 May 2021 on official website - rcfltd.com. RCFL Notification is also soon expected to be released on the official website.

Important Dates

Starting of Online Registration of Applications: 03 May 2021

Closing of Online Registration of Applications: 27 May 2021

RCFL Vacancy Details

Manager (Finance) (E4 Grade): 4 Posts

RCFL Manager Salary:

Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 2,00,000

Eligibility Criteria for RCFL Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

Manager (Finance) (E4 Grade): CA/CMA Or Regular and full time graduation in commerce, accounting/Finance discipline (B.com, BMS, BAF, BBA) plus MBA/MMS or other equivalent post–graduate degree (regular and fulltime) in Financial Management/having Finance as major Subject from recognized Universities. Minimum Percentage: No percentage criteria for CA/CMA. “Minimum 60% in Final year of qualifying Post graduation degree” i.e. final year of MBA/MMS or other equivalent post–graduate degree in Finance Management Wherever CGPA/OGPA grade is awarded in a Degree, the candidate will have to obtain equivalent percentage of marks from concerned University/Institute and mention this % in the Application.

How to Apply for RCFL Manager Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 03 May 2021 on official website rcfltd.com. The last date for the Receipt of Online Application is 27 May 2021.

