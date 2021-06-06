RCFL Recruitment 2021 for Operator Posts, Apply Online @rcfltd.com

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Operator Grade I (Chemical), Grade–A8. Eligible and interested can apply for RCF Operator Recruitment 2021 on rcfltd.com from 07 June 2021 to 21 June 2021

RCFL Recruitment 2021: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Operator Grade I (Chemical), Grade–A-8. Eligible and interested can apply for RCF Operator Recruitment 2021 on rcfltd.com from 07 June 2021 to 21 June 2021.

Important Dates

Start Date of Online Application - 07 June 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 21 June 2021 Tentative Date of Trade Test - 15 July 2021 Tentative Date of Result - 30 July 2021

RCFL Vacancy Details

Operator - 50 Posts

RCFL Operator Salary:

Rs. 26,000- 80,000

Eligibility Criteria for RCFL Operator Posts



Educational Qualification:

Full time & regular B.Sc.(Chemistry) Degree with Physics as one of the subjects during any of the 3 years course of B.Sc. Degree and NCVT in the Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) i.e. AO(CP) Trade. The National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in AO(CP) Trade should necessarily be completed after passing of B.Sc.(Chemistry) Degree The candidates should have secured minimum 55% marks in last year (or Average/Aggregate of last two semesters) of B.Sc.(Chemistry) Degree Course (50% for SC/ST category candidates).

Experience:

The candidate must possess Seven years work experience preferably in Fertilizer or Chemical industry (Pesticides, Agro chemical, Chlor Alkali, Organic Chemical Manufacturing) having continuous process and performing the job in Process/Production Deptt.

Age Limit:

UR - 36 years For SC / ST Category – 41 years For OBC Category – 39 years

Candidates can check detailed notification for more details

Selection Process for RCFL Operator Posts

The category wise merit list of the candidates passing the Trade Test will be drawn on the basis marks secured out of total 100 marks in the Trade Test for shortlisting the candidates for Provisional selection.

How to Apply for RCFL Operator Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online rcfltd.com on or before 21 June 2021.

RCFL Operator Notification Download PDF