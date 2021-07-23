RCRB RCDF Admit Card 2021 Out @rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Link Here

RCRB RCDF Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd. Jaipur (RCDF, Jaipur) and its affiliated Zila Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Sangh (DUSS) has released the admit card for the exam scheduled on 02 August 2021 for the post of Assistant Manager, Assistant Account Officer-II, Assistant Dairy Chemist, Boiler Operator, Lab Assistant, Dairy Technician, Electrician , Junior Accountant/ Purchase/ Store Supervisor, Plant Operator-II , Livestock Supervisor – II, Refrigeration Operator, Fitter , Welder , Helper/ Dairy Worker, Dairy Supervisor III and Village Extension Worker/Dairy Supervisor. Candidates can download RCRB Admit Card from the official website of RCRB - www.rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in
RCDF Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download Rajasthan Cooperative Admit Card through the link below:
RCDF Admit Card for various posts is scheduled to be held on 31 July, 02 August, 13 August, 16 August, 17 August, 18 August and 25 August 2021 as follow:
General Manager FO AH - 31 July 2021
General Manager Plant - 31 July 2021
Assistant Manager Finance and Accounts - 31 July 2021
Assistant Manager IT - 31 July 2021
Assistant Manager Civil - 31 July 2021
Assistant Dairy Chemist - 31 July 2021
Livestock Supervisor- 31 July 2021
Refrigeration Operator - 31 July 2021
Helper/ Dairy Worker - 02 August 2021
Plant Operator - 02 August 2021
General Manager Quality Control - 13 August 2021
General Manager Animal Nutrition - 13 August 2021
Assistant Account Officer - 13 August 2021
Dairy Technician - 13 August 2021
Dy Manager - 13 August 2021
AM - 13 August 2021
Boiler Operator Lab Assistant - 13 August 2021
For other posts, check detailed PDF Link below:
How to Download RCDF Admit Card 2021 ?
Go to official website of RCDF - rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on the link 'Call Letter Download'
A new window will open, enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password/DOB
Download RCRB Call Letter