RCRB RCDF Admit Card 2021 Out @rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Link Here

Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd. Jaipur (RCDF, Jaipur) and its affiliated Zila Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Sangh (DUSS) has released the admit card of the exam for various posts on rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in

RCDF Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download Rajasthan Cooperative Admit Card through the link below:

RCDF Admit Card for various posts is scheduled to be held on 31 July, 02 August, 13 August, 16 August, 17 August, 18 August and 25 August 2021 as follow:

General Manager FO AH - 31 July 2021

General Manager Plant - 31 July 2021

Assistant Manager Finance and Accounts - 31 July 2021

Assistant Manager IT - 31 July 2021

Assistant Manager Civil - 31 July 2021

Assistant Dairy Chemist - 31 July 2021

Livestock Supervisor- 31 July 2021

Refrigeration Operator - 31 July 2021

Helper/ Dairy Worker - 02 August 2021

Plant Operator - 02 August 2021

General Manager Quality Control - 13 August 2021

General Manager Animal Nutrition - 13 August 2021

Assistant Account Officer - 13 August 2021

Dairy Technician - 13 August 2021

Dy Manager - 13 August 2021

AM - 13 August 2021

Boiler Operator Lab Assistant - 13 August 2021

For other posts, check detailed PDF Link below:

How to Download RCDF Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of RCDF - rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link 'Call Letter Download'

A new window will open, enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password/DOB

Download RCRB Call Letter