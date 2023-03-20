REET Mains Answer Key 2023 Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download PDF, Raise Objection & Other Details Here

REET Answer Key 2023 for Mains : The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers 2023 for levels 1 and 2, which correspond to primary and upper primary teachers. Those who took the exam can access the answer keys on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The candidates who appeared for the REET 2023 exam can now access and download the answer keys from the official website of RSMSSB, which is rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. It is recommended that candidates carefully follow the instructions provided to avoid any confusion or errors in the process.

REET Mains 2023 Answer Key

The exam for level 1 posts was conducted on February 25, 2023, from 9:30 AM to 12 PM. The level 2 exams, on the other hand, were held from February 25 to March 1, 2023, across five days and in two different shifts. The first shift took place from 9:30 AM to 12 Noon, and the second shift occurred from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

The level 2 exams were conducted over a longer period to accommodate the higher number of candidates who took the exam. For those who want to download the REET Mains answer key 2023, there is a step-by-step process that candidates can follow. The direct link for the same is also provided on the official website.

Process to Download REET Mains Answer Key 2023

If you want to download the RSMSSB REET Mains 2023 Answer Key, here are the steps you need to follow:

Open your preferred web browser and go to the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), which is rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage of the website, look for the "News & Notifications" section. It is typically located on the right-hand side of the page. Click on the "News & Notifications" section, and you will be redirected to a new page that displays all the latest news and updates from RSMSSB. Look for the link that says "REET 2023 Answer Key" on this page. Click on this link. Once you click on the link, you will be taken to a new page where you can access and download the REET Mains 2023 Answer Key. The answer key is typically available in the form of a PDF file. Download the REET Mains 2023 Answer Key by clicking on the download button or link provided on the page. You can save the answer key on your device for future reference. It is recommended to take a printout of the answer key so that you can easily match your answers against it. Compare your answers with the REET Mains 2023 Answer Key to estimate your score on the exam.

Download Link of RSMSSB REET Answer Key 2023

Candidates can check the direct link to download the answer key of RSMSSB REET here:

REET Mains Answer Key Exam Name Answer Key REET Mains Answer Key 2023 PDF Direct Link to Download the Answer Key

How to raise objections to REET Mains 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates who wish to raise objections against the REET Answer Key 2023 can do so by applying for it online from the official website of RSMSSB. The candidates can raise objections till March 22, 2023. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- per challenge.

Candidates can also refer to the direct link of the notification regarding RSMSSB REET 2023 raising objections given below:

REET Mains Answer Key 2023 raising objections Official Notification Direct Link to Download Notification PDF

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the official website of RSMSSB i.e., rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for further information. The final answer keys will be available on the official website.