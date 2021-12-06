REET Revised Result 2021 Out @reetbser21.com: Check Here

REET Revised Result 2021: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) has released the revised result of RTET (Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test) for Level 1 and Level 2 exams, today, on 06 December 2021 on reetbser21.com. As per the official website, there is no change in REET Level 1 Result. But it is found that, in REET Level 2 Exam, the correct answer of J series question number 74 of English Language is B and C in place of A and C. Accordingly, after the correction of the answer of this question of other series (K, L, M), the revised result has been issued. Additionally, the exam results of the candidates who are eligible for Level 1 B.Ed and BSTC/D.L.Ed have been released.
The official reads, “रीट परीक्षा लेवल प्रथम व द्वितीय की उत्तर कुंजी पर आपत्तियो पर विषय विशेषज्ञों द्वारा पुनः परीक्षण कराया गया तत्पश्चात रीट परीक्षा लेवल प्रथम मे कोई परिवर्तन नही पाया गया रीट परीक्षा लेवल द्वितीय की भाषा द्वितीय के प्रश्न पत्र अग्रेजी के J सीरीज प्रश्न संख्या 74 मे उत्तर A व C के स्थान पर B व C को सही पाया गया है । तद्अनुसार अन्य सीरीज (K,L,M )के इस प्रश्न के उत्तर के संषोधन के पश्चात पुनः परीक्षा परीणाम जारी किया गया है । लेवल प्रथम मे B.Ed. के साथ BSTC/D.L.Ed. की पात्रता रखने वाले परीक्षार्थीयो का परीक्षा परीणाम भी जारी किया गया है"
REET Revised Result Link is given below. The candidates can download REET Result through the prescribed link:
Result REET-2021 [Only for LEVEL-II]
Result REET-2021 [Only for LEVEL-I]
How to Download REET Revised Result 2021 ?
- Go to the official website of REET i.e. – reetbser21.com.
- Clirk on the link 'REET Result 2021 for Level 1 and 2.' available on the home page.
- Enter your login credentials on the page.
- Download REET Result Score card
- You should download and print a copy of the same for future