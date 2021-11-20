Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RFCL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 32 Non-Executive Posts @nationalfertilizers.com,Check Application Process

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. (RFCL) has issued notification in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021 for the various Non-executive posts. Check detail here.

Created On: Nov 20, 2021 16:53 IST
RFCL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. (RFCL), a joint venture of NFL, EIL and FCIL has issued notification in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021 for the various Non-executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 24 November 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Regular 03 year B.Sc/with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for RFCL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Notification Details for RFCL Recruitment 2021 :
Advertisement No.: 03 (RFCL)/2021 
Important Date for Submission of Application for RFCL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification
Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 November 2021

Vacancy Details for RFCL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Junior Engineering Assistant Grade II (Chemical Lab)-01
Junior Engineering Assistant Grade II (Production)-08
Engineering Assistant Grade II (Production)-08
Engineering Assistant Grade II (Mechanical)-04
Engineering Assistant Grade II (Electrical)-02
Godown Keeper-01
Store Assistant Grade II-01

Assistant Gr-III (Transportation)-04
Office Assistant Gr-III-03

Eligibility Criteria for RFCL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Junior Engineering Assistant Grade II (Chemical Lab)-Regular 03 year B.Sc degree with Chemistry as one subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.
Junior Engineering Assistant Grade II (Production)-Regular 03 Years B.Sc. (with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.Or
Regular 03 years Diploma in Chemical Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.
Engineering Assistant Grade II (Production)-Regular 03 years B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions. Or Regular 03 years Diploma in Chemical Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions
Engineering Assistant Grade II (Mechanical)-Regular 03 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.
Engineering Assistant Grade II (Electrical)-Regular 03 years Diploma in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.
Godown Keeper-Regular Graduate in Science / Regular 03 years Diploma in Engineering (Any Discipline) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.
Store Assistant Grade II-Regular Graduate Degree in any Discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for
General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions

Assistant Gr-III (Transportation)-Regular Graduate Degree in any Discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.
Office Assistant Gr-III-Regular Graduate Degree in any Discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions. Must have advance Computer Skills in MS Office (MS Excel/ MS Word/ MS PPT) related functions. Candidates with certificate Course in Computer Application shall be preferred

RFCL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF
 

How to Apply for RFCL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Eligible and interested candidates  can apply online or or before 24 November 2021on NFL official  website: www.nationalfertilizers.com - Careers - Recruitment in RFCL-Recruitment of Non- Executives (Workers) in Production, Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical Lab, Store, Transportation & HR Disciplines -2021.

