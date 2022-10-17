RGCB Recruitment 2022 For Typist/Clerk & Others: Check Salary Eligibility And How To Apply

RGCB has invited online application for the various posts on its official website. Check RGCB recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RGCB Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) has published notification in the Employment News (15-21 October)2022 for various posts including Purchase Officer, Electrical Supervisor, Junior Management Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 14 November 2022.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Higher Secondary/Graduate/BE/B Tech in Electrical Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details RGCB Recruitment 2022 Job :

No. RGCB/ADVT/ADMN/TECH/01/2022

Important Date RGCB Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 November 2022

Vacancy Details RGCB Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Purchase Officer-01

Electrical Supervisor-01

Junior Management Assistant-01

Technical Assistant Group II (Re-Advertisement)-01

Technical Assistant Group I-02

Typist/Lower Division Clerk-01

Eligibility Criteria RGCB Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Purchase Officer-Graduation with Diploma in Material Management and Two years of documented work experience in Scientific Offices/ Organisations/ Institutions of Central or State Government, having worked in the Purchase/Stores Division.

Electrical Supervisor- BE/B Tech in Electrical Engineering with 60% marks.

Junior Management Assistant-Graduation

Technical Assistant Group II (Re-Advertisement)-Graduate degree in Biotechnology or any branch of Life Sciences

Technical Assistant Group I-Plus Two / Higher Secondary / VHSE

Typist/Lower Division Clerk-Plus Two / Higher Secondary / VHSE or equivalent

Check the notification link for various posts displayed official short notice.

Click Here RGCB Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF



How To Apply RGCB Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can send their application in prescribed format with resume/curriculum vitae and attested copies of all necessary certificates, experience certificates and other supporting documents by post to the address mentioned in the notification on or before 14 November 2022.