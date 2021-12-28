RIMS Imphal Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 48 Staff Nurse Post @rims.edu.in, Check Application Process

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal has invited online application for the 48 Staff Nurse post on its official website. Check RIMS Imphal recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RIMS Imphal Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal has invited applications for the 48 post of Staff Nurse on contract basis. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 30 December 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including PUC/HSSLC or its equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Board/Council and Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or equivalent qualification with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details for RIMS Staff Nurse Imphal Recruitment 2021:

No. B/3553/2021/RIMS

Important Date for RIMS Staff Nurse Imphal Recruitment 2021 Job Notification :

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 December 2021

Vacancy Details for RIMS Staff Nurse Imphal Recruitment 2021 Job Notification :

Staff Nurse-48

Eligibility Criteria for RIMS Staff Nurse Imphal Recruitment 2021 Job Notification :

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have PUC/HSSLC or its equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Board/Council and Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or equivalent qualification from a recognized Nursing/School/Institute.

Registered as A Grade Nurse with any State Nursing Council.

RIMS Staff Nurse Imphal Recruitment 2021Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for RIMS Staff Nurse Imphal Recruitment 2021 Job Notification :

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website and printed in A4 size paper and can submit the same on or before 30 December 2021. Check the notification link for details in this regards.