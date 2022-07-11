RIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 (Out) @jssc.nic.in: Download Here

RIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission on jssc.nic.in. Candidates can download it from here.

RIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (KSSC) has uploaded an admit card for the Grade A Nurse RIMS Competitive Exam 2022 on behalf of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). No admit card will be sent by post. Applicants can download RIMS Admit Card. RIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card Link is provided on the RIMS website (jssc.nic.in) and below:

The exam will be conducted via online mode on 16 July 2022 (Saturday) at Ranchi, Bokaro, Hazirabad, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Kolkata centres. There will be a single-stage exam i.e. Mains Exam. Candidates will be given 20 Multiple-Choice Questions related to Nursing. For every correct answer, 4 marks shall be allotted and 1 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. the duration of the exam is 2 hours. The medium of the exam is bilingual i.e. English and Hindi.\

A Common Merit List shall be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in RIMS Staff Nurse Mains Exam 2022.

How to Download RIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of JSSC i.e. jssc.nic.in

Click on the admit card - ‘Link for Admit Card of Grade "A" Nurse RIMS Competitive Examination-2022’ and then ‘Details’

Now, login into your account using ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Download JSSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) is conducting Grade “A” Nurse RIMS Competitive Examination ( GANRCE ) 2022 for the recruitment of 370 Grade “A” Nurse in RIMS Ranchi