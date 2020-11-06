RITES Recruitment 2020 for 170 Engineer Posts, Apply Online @rites.com

RITES Recruitment 2020: RITES Ltd, a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India has released the notification for the post of Engineer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website - rites.com from 05 November to 26 November 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 05 November 2020

Last Date of Application - 26 November 2020

RITES Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 170

Engineer (Civil) - 50 Posts

Engineer (Electrical) - 30 Posts

Engineer (Mechanical) - 90 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for RITES Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Engineer (Civil) - BE/ B.Tech/ BSc (Engineering) Degree in Civil Engineering with 2 years of experience

Engineer (Electrical) - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with 2 years of experience

Engineer (Mechanical) - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial/ Automobile Engineering with 2 years of experience

Salary:

Rs. 19,860/- (1 to 3 % annual increment based on the performance

Selection Process for RITES Engineer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Experience - 5%

Written Test - 60%

Interview - 35%

(Technical & Professional proficiency - 25 %; Personality Communication & Competency – 10%)

How to Apply for RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through online mode on Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com.

RITES Engineer Recruitment Notification PDF



RITES Engineer Online Application Link

Application Fee: