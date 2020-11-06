RITES Recruitment 2020 for 170 Engineer Posts, Apply Online @rites.com

RITES Recruitment 2020: RITES Ltd, a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India has released the notification for the post of Engineer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website - rites.com from 05 November to 26 November 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 05 November 2020
- Last Date of Application - 26 November 2020
RITES Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 170
- Engineer (Civil) - 50 Posts
- Engineer (Electrical) - 30 Posts
- Engineer (Mechanical) - 90 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for RITES Engineer Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Engineer (Civil) - BE/ B.Tech/ BSc (Engineering) Degree in Civil Engineering with 2 years of experience
- Engineer (Electrical) - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with 2 years of experience
- Engineer (Mechanical) - BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial/ Automobile Engineering with 2 years of experience
Salary:
Rs. 19,860/- (1 to 3 % annual increment based on the performance
Selection Process for RITES Engineer Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of:
- Experience - 5%
- Written Test - 60%
- Interview - 35%
(Technical & Professional proficiency - 25 %; Personality Communication & Competency – 10%)
How to Apply for RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through online mode on Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com.
RITES Engineer Recruitment Notification PDF
RITES Engineer Online Application Link
Application Fee:
- General/OBC Candidates - Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable
- EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates - Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable