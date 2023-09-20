RMLAU Result 2023 Released on rmlau.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

RMLAU Result 2023: Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU) declared the results for various UG, PG courses B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Avadh University results 2023.

Get the direct link to download RMLAU Result 2023 PDF here.

RMLAU Result 2023: Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU) has recently declared the results for various UG, PG courses B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams. Avadh University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- rmlau.ac.in

RMLAU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU) released the results of various Semesters/years for UG PG courses like B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams. The students can check their Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University results on the official website of the University- rmlau.ac.in

RMLAU Marks Sheet 2023 Click here

Steps to Download Avadh University Marksheet

Candidates can check their B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rmlau.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Online’ segment and click on ‘Marksheet’ option available there.

Step 3: Click on ‘View Result 2023’.

Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Select your collage and click on ‘View Result’ option given against it.

Step 6: Enter the roll number and press the ‘Show Result’ button.

Step 7: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links To Download RMLAU Marksheet 2023 PDF

Check here the direct link for Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University Result 2023 for various Semester examinations.

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University : Highlights

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU) commonly known as Avadh University, is situated in Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh. It was established in 1975 and is governed by the Bihar State University Act 1976. In 1993-94, the university was renamed as Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya in the memoriam of Dr. Rammanohar Lohia. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Avadh University Presently offers various UG, PG, and other courses in Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Faculty of Commerce & Management, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Paramedical, Faculty of Home Science.

Presently, RMLAU has 134 degree colleges affiliated with it spread over the various zones: Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Ayodhya district, Bahraich, Balrampur, Barabanki, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Gonda, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Raebareli, Shravasti, Sultanpur.

Also Check:

Magadh University Result 2023