RPF Constable 2020 Fake Recruitment Notification Viral on Social Media for 19952 Vacancies

RPF Constable 2020: Indian Railways clarified that a fake notification being spread on social media regarding RPF Constable Recruitment 2020 for 19952 vacancies. All candidates are hereby informed that no such notification has been released by Ministry of Railway or Indian Railways via electronic or print media.

Candidates are required to beware of misinformation spreading on social media. Indian Railways had released a warning notice on 21 February 2020. However, the recruitment notification is yet widely being circulated on social media.

Fake Job alerts are a scam. They misguide job seekers and promises them to provide jobs in exchange for money. Later on, they become a nuisance for the administration as the candidate seek clarification from the recruitment bodies.

Indian Railways is one of the biggest recruiting organisations. Wherein numerous of applications received by the Indian Railways every year. To get a job in Indian Railways is the most sought after choice for government jobs seekers.

All Job Seekers are advised to keep visiting the official website for recruitment related updates.

