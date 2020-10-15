RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 97 Vacancies till Nov 03 @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the updated notification for the Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 on its official website. Commission has increased the number of vacancies for the Agriculture Officer Posts..with total of 97 posts. Now candidates can apply online for the RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 on or before 03 November 2020. It is noted that earlier RPSC has released the total 63 Agricultural Officer Posts but now it has increased the vacancies upto total 97 Posts.

Now all such candidates want to apply for RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 can check the details notification available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

As per the short notification released by the RPSC, candidates can apply for total 97 Agricultural Officer Posts on its official website. Commission has decided to extend the last date for submission of application for the RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020. Now candidates can apply for these posts from 20 October 2020 to 03 November 2020.

Candidates having educational qualification with M.Sc. Degree in Chemistry/Horticulture can apply for RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 with the official website.

Candidates applying for the RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 should note that the selection will be done on the basis of their performance in written test and interview. Candidates selected finally for the RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 will get the Salary - Level 14 (Grade pay-5400).

You can check the all details about the RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2020 on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

