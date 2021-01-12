RPSC AO Admit Card 2020-21 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Rajasthan Agricultural Officer Exam Call Letter

RPSC AO Admit Card 2020-21: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit Card of the exam for the posts of Agricultural Officer (AO). Candidates who have applied for RPSC AO Screening Test 2020 can download RPSC Admit Card from the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC AO Admit Card Link given below. The candidates can download RPSC Agricultural Officer Admit Card, directly, through the link:

How to Download RPS AO Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link - ‘Admit Card for Agriculture Officer Screening Test 2020’ displaying under Important Links Section at the left corner of the home page. It will re-direct to a new page where you need to click on ‘Agri. Officer and ARO (Agri. Chemistry) A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Get Admit Card’ Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth Download RPSC Agriculture Admit Card

The candidates can also download their admit card by login into https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in through ‘Recruitment Portal Link’ available under ‘Citizen Apps (G2C)’

They should carry their admit card along with one photograph and one original ID Proof. They should reach the centre before one hour of the exam. They should also COVID -19 guidelines at the centres.

RPSC AO Exam is scheduled to be held on 19 January 2021 (Tuesday) from 10 AM to 1 PM at Ajmer and Jaipur.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer and Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Chemistry) from 20 October 2020 to 03 November 2020.

RPSC AO Admit Card Notice PDF