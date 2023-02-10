RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23 Out For Home Science @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Download Link

Rajasthan PSC has released the the admit card link for the post of Assistant Professor on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check download link.

RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the the admit card link for the interview round for the post of Assistant Professor College Education Department.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23

In a bid to download the RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23 you will have to provide your login credentials including Roll Number/Date Of Birth and the captcha to the space given on the link.

RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23: Update

Event Update Post Name Assistant Professor, College Education Dept Subject Home Science (Clothing Textile) Adv No. 06/2020-21 Interview Date 16-02-2023 Admit Card Downloading link Available





How To Download: RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23