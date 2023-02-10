RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23 Out For Home Science @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Download Link

RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the the admit card link for the interview round for the post of Assistant Professor College Education Department.
Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Assistant Professor – Home Science post can download Admit Card from the link available on the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23 admit card is also available below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link.
Direct Link To Download: RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23
In a bid to download the RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23 you will have to provide your login credentials including Roll Number/Date Of Birth and the captcha to the space given on the link.
RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23: Update
|Event
|Update
|Post Name
|Assistant Professor, College Education Dept
|Subject
|Home Science (Clothing Textile)
|Adv No.
|06/2020-21
|Interview Date
|16-02-2023
|Admit Card Downloading link
|Available
Candidates qualified for interview round for Assistant Professor – Home Science (Clothing Textile), College Education Department can download the interview admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.
How To Download: RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23
- Visit the website of the RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the link-Interview Letter for the post of––Assistant Professor – Home Science (Clothing Textile) , College Education Department (Adv No. 06/2020-21 Date 18-12-2020) on the home page.
It will redirect you to a new page where you will have to provide your login credentials including application number and date of birth on the home screen.
- You will get your RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23 in a new window.
- Download RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2020-23 and save the same for future reference.