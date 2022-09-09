RPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 For Various Posts (Released) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

Rajasthan PSC has released the tentative exam schedule for various posts on its official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 Download : Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the tentative exam schedule for recruitment to the various posts including Protection Officer, Hospital Care Taker Screening Test, Occupational Therapist, Senior Physical Educational Teacher Exam, Executive Officer Class-IV and others. Candidates who have applied for these posts under RPSC recruitment drive can check the RPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 available on its official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Commission has released the tentative month/week for the above exams which will be conducted in the session 2022-23. You can download the RPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: RPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23





According to the short notice released, the written exam for the Protection Officer-2022 will be held in the 4th week of January 2023. The Hospital Care Taker Screening Test-2022 will be held in the 2nd week of February 2023.

The Screening test for the post of Occupational Therapist will be held in the 2nd week of March whereas the exam for the post of Senior Physical Education Teacher for the Secondary Education Department will be held in the 4th week of April 2023.

Exam for Executive Officer Class IV and Revenue Officer Grade II will be conducted i the 2nd week of May 2023 whereas the Assistant Engineer Civil exam will be conducted in the 3rd week of May 2023.

You can download the RPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: RPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23