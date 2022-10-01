RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card 2022 To be Released Soon @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Exam Details

RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission will release the admit card of the Grade 1 Posts soon on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Details Here.

RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon release the admit card for the recruitment of 1st Grade Posts. The commission is conducting the exam on 11 October, 12 October, 14 October, 15 October, 16 October, 17 October, 18 October, 19 October, 20 October and 21 October 2022. Hence, the 1st Grade Admit Card will be uploaded anytime soon on the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. We will provide the link to download RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card, once available.

The exam will be held in two shifts i.e. 9 AM to 10: 30 AM and from 2 PM to 5 PM. Students can check the subject-wise exam dates in the pdf below.

RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card 2022

Meanwhile, the candidates can also go through the details of the exam including the exam pattern and syllabus in the article below:

RPSC Grade 1 Exam Pattern

There will be two papers i.e. General Studies and Subject Releated in the exam. The candidates can check the exam and other details below:

Subjects Number of Questions and Marks Time General Studies Paper 1 History of Rajasthan and Indian History with special emphasis on the Indian National Movement 15 questions of 30 Marks 1 hour and 30 minutes Mental Ability Test, Statistics (Secondary Level), Mathematics (Secondary Level), Language Ability Test: Hindi, English 20 questions of 40 marks Current Affairs 10 questions of 20 marks General Science, Indian Polity, Geography of Rajasthan 15 questions of 30 marks Educational Management, Educational Scenario in Rajasthan, Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 15 questions of 30 marks Concerned Subject Paper 2 Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Senior Secondary Level 200 marks 3 hours Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Graduation Level Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Post Graduation Level Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, Teaching Learning Material, Use of Computers and Information Technology in Teaching Learning

RPSC Grade 1 Syllabus

The candidates can click on the provided PDF links in order to check the syllabus of both exams.

The commission has 6000 vacant posts for the post of Lecturer Grade 1. The candidates are advise to keep visiting the page for latest updates regarding the exam.