RPSC Exam Date 2021 Released for Head Master (Sanskrit Edu) Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

RPSC Head Master Exam Date 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Exam Dates for the Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.). Commission has released the short notification on its official website in this regards. All such candidates who have applied for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu) - 2021, can check the RPSC Head Master Exam Date 2021 notification available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the written exam for the Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) on 11 October 2021.

Commission will conduct the written exam for the Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu) from 09.00 A.M to 12.00 P.M and from 02.P.M. to 05.00 P.M. evening.

Candidates should note that the written exam for the Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu) will be conducted in the district headquarter of Ajmer. Candidates are advised to visit on the official website of RPSC for latest updates in this regards.

Candidates applied for the Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2021 can check the details RPSC Exam Date 2021 for Head Master (Sanskrit Edu.) on its official website. Although, you can check the RPSC Exam Date 2021 for Head Master (Sanskrit Edu.) notification also with the direct link given below.

