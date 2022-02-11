RPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 Out for Inspector Factories and Boiler Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the Inspector of Factories and Boilers post on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check process to download here.

RPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of Inspector of Factories and Boilers. It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Inspector of Factories and Boilers Exam 2020 on 18 February 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the Interview round for Factories and Boilers Posts can check the RPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to Download RPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 Check Process

First of all visit on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page. Click on the link "Interview Letter for the post of––Inspector Factories and Boilers, Factories and Boilers Inspection Deptt. (Adv No.12/2019-20 Date 05-03-2020)"displaying on the home page. You will have to provide your login credentials in the link on the official website. You will get the RPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 in a new window. Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is to conduct the interview for Inspector of Factories and Boilers Exam - 2020 on 18 February 2022.

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the Inspector of Factories and Boilers Post Candidates will have to carry all the essential certificates/documents in original with xerox during Interview round as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates should note that they will have to follow the guidelines/protocol for the COVID -19 as mentioned in the notification.