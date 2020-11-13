RPSC Interview Result 2020 Out for Public Relation Officer Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check list of Selected Candidates Here

RPSC Interview Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the Interview Result for the Public Relation Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Interview round for Public Relation Officer Posts can check their result from the official website of RPSC i.e.- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, the Interview Result for the Public Relation Officer Posts has been uploaded on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Interview conducted on 11/12 November 2020.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had invited applications for the Public Relation Officer for Information and Public Relation Department were advertised by the Commission in their Advertisement No.02/2019-20 and Corrigendum nos. 02/2019-20, 09/2019-20, 11/2019-20 and 17/2019-20.

Commission has also released the Merit List for the qualifying candidates for Public Relation Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Interview for the Public Relation Officer Posts can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: RPSC Interview Result 2020 for Public Relation Officer Posts