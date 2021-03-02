RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Professor (Medical Education Deptt.) Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview schedule for Assistant Professor (Medical Education Deptt) Post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the RPSC Assistant Professor (Medical Education Deptt) Post interview round can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the interview for the Assistant Professor (Medical Education Deptt.) Post from 09 to 23 March 2021.

All such candidates qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor (Medical Education Deptt) Post for the disciplines including Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Pharmacology, Endocrinology, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Nuclear Medicine, Cardiology, Medical Gastroenterology, Neuro Surgery, Biochemistry, Psychiatry, Community Medicine, Medical Oncology, Nephrology, Surgical Oncology, General Medicine, Microbiology, Radiodiagnosis, General Surgery, Radiological Physics, Physical medicine and rehabilitation, Orthopaedics, Radiotherapy, Ophthalmology & Neurology can check the interview date available on the official website.

Candidates who have to appear for the interview round should note that they will have bring all the essential documents in original with Xerox copy at the time of interview. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will upload the interview letter on its official website in due course. Candidates should check the official website for details in this regards.

Candidates can check the RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor (Medical Education Deptt) available on the official website of RPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor (Medical Education Deptt.)





