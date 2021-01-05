RPSC JLO Interview Letter 2021 Released for Junior Legal Officer Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

RPSC JLO Interview Letter 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview letter for the Junior Legal Officer post on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Junior Legal Officer Post scheduled from 11 January 2021 onwards can download their Interview Letter from the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.



Rajasthan Public Service Commission has uploaded the RPSC JLO Interview Letter 2021 link on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the Junior Legal Officer interview round can download their Interview Letter from official website.

In a bid to download the RPSC JLO Interview Letter 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of birth on the official website.

It is to be noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission is set to conduct the interview for Junior Legal Officer post from 11 to 29 January 2021. All such candidates qualified for the interview round for Junior Legal Officer Post can download Interview Letter from the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Interview Letter 2021 for Junior Legal Officer Post





How to Download: RPSC Interview Letter 2021 for Junior Legal Officer Post