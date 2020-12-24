RPSC JLO Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Junior Legal Officer Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here

RPSC JLO Interview Schedule 2020 : Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Junior Legal Officer post on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview for Junior Legal Officer Post from 11 January 2021 onwards. All such candidates who have qualified for the Junior Legal Officer Post Interview round can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Commission has uploaded the details interview schedule for the Junior Legal Officer Exam-2019 on its official website. Interview for Junior Legal Officer post will be held from 11 to 29 January 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Junior Legal Officer should note that they will have to submit their Detailed Form Cum Scrutiny for the interview from 28 December 2020 to 03 January 2021. Candidates can submit the Detailed Form Cum Scrutiny after visiting on the official link given on the official website.

In a bid to submit the Detailed Form Cum Scrutiny, candidates will have to provide their login credentials with the link given on the website. You will have to submit the essential documents and other details with the link as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates will have to bring also the details documents with application form as mentioned in the short notification. Commission wills upload the Interview Admission letter on the official website in due course. Candidates can check the Interview Schedule and other details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

