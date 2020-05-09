RPSC JLO Result 2020 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download RPSC Junior Legal Officer Result and Cut-off Here

RPSC JLO Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), has released the released of written test for the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO). All such candidates wh had appeared in RPSC JLO Exam, can download RPSC JLO Result 2020 from the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC JLO Result PDF is also given below. The candidates can check the roll number of selected candidates in TSP Area and Non TSP Non through the link.

Rajasthan PSC had conducted the RPSC Junior Legal Officer Exam on 26 December and 27 December 2019. A total of 458 candidates are selected for RPSC JLO Posts. Out of total, 435 are for for Non TSP and 23 for TSP Area.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for interview and document verification. They are required to download application form from RPSC official website and appear for interview along with required documents. RPSC will intimate the date and time of RPSC JLO Interview in due course of time on its website to the candidates

RPSC JLO Cut -Off

The cut off marks for TSP General Category is 97.60 and 106.40 for TSP ST Category. Non TSP General Category cut-off is 154.25, 152.33 for EWS Category , 124.48 for SC Category , 117.33 for ST Category ,150.56 for OBC Category and 101.89 for MBC Category Candidates. The candidates can check the more details on RPSC Junior Legal Officer Cut-off on result pdf link.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission had invited 156 vacancies for 145 vacancies for Jr Legal Officer Posts in non TSP regions (145 Posts), and TSP regions (11 Posts).

RPSC JLO Result Download PDF 2020