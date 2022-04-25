RPSC Lecturer Interview Date 2020 (Out) for Tech. Edu Department @rpsc.rajasthan.gov,Download PDF

Rajasthan PSC has released the Interview Date for the post of Lecturer (Tech. Edu.)- 2020 on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov. Download PDF here.

RPSC Lecturer Interview Date 2020 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Date for the post of Lecturer (Tech. Edu.)- 2020 (Mechanical and Electrical Engineering). Commission will conduct the interview for the Lecturer(Tech. Edu.)- 2020 (Mechanical and Electrical Engineering) post on 09/10 May 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Lecturer (Tech. Edu.)- 2020 post can download the RPSC Lecturer Interview Date 2020 available on the official website of rpsc.rajasthan.gov.

According to the short notice released, Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the interview for the Lecturer(Tech. Edu.)- 2020 (Mechanical and Electrical Engineering) post on 09/10 May 2022.

The interview for the Mechanical trades will be held on 09 May 2022 whereas the interview for the Electrical Engineering for Lecturer(Tech. Edu.) post will be conducted on 10 May 2022.

All those candidate who have earlier shortlisted for the for the post of Lecturer (Tech. Edu.)- 2020 (Mechanical and Electrical Engineering) can check the short notice regarding the interview schedule available on the official website after following these steps.

How to Download: RPSC Lecturer Interview Date 2020 Check Steps

Visit on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 'Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page. 'Click on the link "Press Note Regarding Interview Date for Lecturer(Tech. Edu.)- 2020 (Mechanical and Electrical Engineering)"displaying on the home page. You will get the RPSC Lecturer Interview Date 2020 in a new window. Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round should note that they will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the interview round as mentioned in the notification.