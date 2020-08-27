RPSC Provisional List 2020 Out for School Lecturer Posts for Geography and PA Subjects @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Cut off

RPSC Provisional List 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking for Rajasthan School Lecturer Exam for Geography and Public Administration on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2018 for Geography and Public Administration subjects can check their result on the official website of RPSC-www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking for Rajasthan School Lecturer Exam for Geography and Public Administration has been uploaded on its official website.



Selection of the candidates have been done on the basis of their performance in the written exam conducted on 06/07January 2020 For Geography Subjects and 06/08 January 2020 for Public Administration Subjects.

According to the short notification released by the RPSC, candidates selected in the Provisional List should note that now they will have to appear for the Document Verification and Counseling round which will be conducted by the Commission. Commission will release the details schedule regarding the Counseling and Document Verification for Geography/Public Administration Subjects on the official website.

RPSC has also released the cut off marks for various category/group for the School Lecturer Posts for Geography/Public Administration Subjects. Candidates can check their cut off marks available on the official website. You can check the RPSC Provisional List 2020/Cut off marks also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Provisional List 2020/Cut off marks for School Lecturer Posts for Geography





Direct Link for RPSC Provisional List 2020/Cut off marks for School Lecturer Posts for Public Administration

How to Download RPSC Provisional List 2020/Cut off marks for School Lecturer Posts