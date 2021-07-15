Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RPSC RAS 2021 Notification Expected Soon @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Recruitment and Exam Updates Here

Created On: Jul 15, 2021 14:59 IST
RPSC RAS Exam 2021
RPSC RAS Exam 2021

RPSC RAS Exam Recruitment Notification 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is soon expected to upload the notification for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021 (RAS/RTS Exam) on its website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, as per media reports. RPSC RAS Exam will be conducted  for recruitment of various posts under services such as Rajasthan Administrative Services and Rajasthan Taxation Services on its website - 

As per the media report, In June 2021, the commission has received the recommendations of all the departments in this regard but the recommendation of one department is yet to come. The commission will issue of RAS 2021 Exam Notice as soon as the recommendation is received.

Candidates who are interested to appear for RPSC RAS 2021 are advised to keep their eye on official website or on this page for latest updates regarding the notification.

In 2018, RPSC had invited application for filling up 900+ vacancies through this exam. RPSC RAS 2018 Interviews were conducted for the qualified candidates in the mains exam. Recently, RPSC RAS Final Result has been released by the commission.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, application process based on previous year exam notification below:

RPSC RAS 2021 Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - to release soon

Last Date of Application - to release soon

RPSC RAS Exam Date 2021 - to release soon

RPSC RAS 2021Vacancy Details

State Level Services/Posts

Subordinate Level Services/Posts

RAS – Rajasthan Administrative Services

Social Welfare Officer

RPS – Rajasthan Police Services

District Minority Welfare Officer

Rajasthan Account Services

Jail Welfare Officer

Rajasthan Industry Services

Raj. Excise Subordinate Services

Rajasthan Excise (Preventive Force)

Raj. Temple Subordinate Services

Rajasthan Excise (General)

Raj. Commercial Tax Subordinate Services

Rajasthan Commercial Tax Services

Raj. Labour Welfare Subordinate Services

Rajasthan Jail Services

Raj. Cooperative Subordinate Services

Rajasthan Planning Services

Raj. Programme Officer

Rajasthan Women And Child Development

Raj. Planning Subordinate Services

Rajasthan fertilizer and Civil Supplies

Raj. Industry Subordinate Services

Rajasthan Rural Development Services

Tehsildar

Rajasthan Minority Services

Raj. Women and Child Development Subordinate

Rajasthan Women Development

Raj. fertilizer and Civil Supplies Subordinate Services

Rajasthan State Insurance Services

 

Rajasthan Cooperative Services

  

RPSC RAS 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate degree from a recognized university and working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan culture.

RPSC RAS Age limit:

For Gazetted Posts - 21 to 40 Years

For Non-Gazetted Posts - 21 to 45 Years

RPSC RAS 2021Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Preliminary Exam
  2. Mains Exam
  3. Interview

RPSC RAS Exam Pattern 2021

There will be multiple-choice questions on:

Subject

No. Of Questions

Marks

Time

General Knowledge and General Science

150

200

3 Hours

There will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer.

RPSC RAS Prelims Syllabus

The questions are expected from:

Current Affairs

Science & Technology

Rajasthan: Political and administrative system

Rajasthan: History, Art & Culture, Literature,Tradition & Heritage

Geography of Rajasthan

Economy of Rajasthan

Indian History

Indian Constitution, Political system and Governance

Geography of World and India

RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2021

Those who qualify in the prelims will be called for mains exam. RAS Main Exam will consist of questions from subject four papers which will be descriptive/analytical. Duration of examination will be 3 hours for each examination.

Paper I:General Studies-I: 200 Marks

Paper II: General Studies-II: 200 Marks

Paper III: General Studies-III : 200 Marks

Paper IV: General Hindi and General English: 200 Marks

RPSC RAS Interview 2021

Candidates who clear mains examination will appear for interview /personality test which carries 100 marks.

How to Apply for RPSC RAS Exam 2021 ?

Candidates can apply for the exam through online mode on official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.inwithin the given time frame.

 

 

FAQ

What is RAS Age Limit ?

For Gazetted Posts - 21 to 40 Years and for Non-Gazetted Posts - 21 to 45 Years

Is there any negative marking RAS Prelims Exam ?

Yes

How many questions are in Rajasthan RAS Pre Exam ?

There will be 150 questions of 200 marks on GK and General Science

What is RPSC RAS Qualification?

The candidate should be a graduate

What is RAS 2021 Notification Date ?

The notification is expected soon on the official website. However, the date is not yet announced by the commission.
