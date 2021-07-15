RPSC RAS 2021 Notification Expected Soon @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Recruitment and Exam Updates Here

RPSC RAS Exam Recruitment Notification 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is soon expected to upload the notification for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021 (RAS/RTS Exam) on its website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, as per media reports. RPSC RAS Exam will be conducted for recruitment of various posts under services such as Rajasthan Administrative Services and Rajasthan Taxation Services on its website -
As per the media report, In June 2021, the commission has received the recommendations of all the departments in this regard but the recommendation of one department is yet to come. The commission will issue of RAS 2021 Exam Notice as soon as the recommendation is received.
Candidates who are interested to appear for RPSC RAS 2021 are advised to keep their eye on official website or on this page for latest updates regarding the notification.
In 2018, RPSC had invited application for filling up 900+ vacancies through this exam. RPSC RAS 2018 Interviews were conducted for the qualified candidates in the mains exam. Recently, RPSC RAS Final Result has been released by the commission.
Meanwhile, the candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, application process based on previous year exam notification below:
RPSC RAS 2021 Important Dates
Starting Date of Application - to release soon
Last Date of Application - to release soon
RPSC RAS Exam Date 2021 - to release soon
RPSC RAS 2021Vacancy Details
|
State Level Services/Posts
|
Subordinate Level Services/Posts
|
RAS – Rajasthan Administrative Services
|
Social Welfare Officer
|
RPS – Rajasthan Police Services
|
District Minority Welfare Officer
|
Rajasthan Account Services
|
Jail Welfare Officer
|
Rajasthan Industry Services
|
Raj. Excise Subordinate Services
|
Rajasthan Excise (Preventive Force)
|
Raj. Temple Subordinate Services
|
Rajasthan Excise (General)
|
Raj. Commercial Tax Subordinate Services
|
Rajasthan Commercial Tax Services
|
Raj. Labour Welfare Subordinate Services
|
Rajasthan Jail Services
|
Raj. Cooperative Subordinate Services
|
Rajasthan Planning Services
|
Raj. Programme Officer
|
Rajasthan Women And Child Development
|
Raj. Planning Subordinate Services
|
Rajasthan fertilizer and Civil Supplies
|
Raj. Industry Subordinate Services
|
Rajasthan Rural Development Services
|
Tehsildar
|
Rajasthan Minority Services
|
Raj. Women and Child Development Subordinate
|
Rajasthan Women Development
|
Raj. fertilizer and Civil Supplies Subordinate Services
|
Rajasthan State Insurance Services
|
|
Rajasthan Cooperative Services
RPSC RAS 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Graduate degree from a recognized university and working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan culture.
RPSC RAS Age limit:
For Gazetted Posts - 21 to 40 Years
For Non-Gazetted Posts - 21 to 45 Years
RPSC RAS 2021Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Preliminary Exam
- Mains Exam
- Interview
RPSC RAS Exam Pattern 2021
There will be multiple-choice questions on:
|
Subject
|
No. Of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
General Knowledge and General Science
|
150
|
200
|
3 Hours
There will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer.
RPSC RAS Prelims Syllabus
The questions are expected from:
Current Affairs
Science & Technology
Rajasthan: Political and administrative system
Rajasthan: History, Art & Culture, Literature,Tradition & Heritage
Geography of Rajasthan
Economy of Rajasthan
Indian History
Indian Constitution, Political system and Governance
Geography of World and India
RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2021
Those who qualify in the prelims will be called for mains exam. RAS Main Exam will consist of questions from subject four papers which will be descriptive/analytical. Duration of examination will be 3 hours for each examination.
Paper I:General Studies-I: 200 Marks
Paper II: General Studies-II: 200 Marks
Paper III: General Studies-III : 200 Marks
Paper IV: General Hindi and General English: 200 Marks
RPSC RAS Interview 2021
Candidates who clear mains examination will appear for interview /personality test which carries 100 marks.
How to Apply for RPSC RAS Exam 2021 ?
Candidates can apply for the exam through online mode on official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.inwithin the given time frame.