RPSC RAS 2021 Notification Expected Soon @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Recruitment and Exam Updates Here

RPSC RAS Exam Recruitment Notification 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is soon expected to upload the notification for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021 (RAS/RTS Exam) on its website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, as per media reports. RPSC RAS Exam will be conducted for recruitment of various posts under services such as Rajasthan Administrative Services and Rajasthan Taxation Services on its website -

As per the media report, In June 2021, the commission has received the recommendations of all the departments in this regard but the recommendation of one department is yet to come. The commission will issue of RAS 2021 Exam Notice as soon as the recommendation is received.

Candidates who are interested to appear for RPSC RAS 2021 are advised to keep their eye on official website or on this page for latest updates regarding the notification.

In 2018, RPSC had invited application for filling up 900+ vacancies through this exam. RPSC RAS 2018 Interviews were conducted for the qualified candidates in the mains exam. Recently, RPSC RAS Final Result has been released by the commission.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, application process based on previous year exam notification below:

RPSC RAS 2021 Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - to release soon

Last Date of Application - to release soon

RPSC RAS Exam Date 2021 - to release soon

RPSC RAS 2021Vacancy Details

State Level Services/Posts Subordinate Level Services/Posts RAS – Rajasthan Administrative Services Social Welfare Officer RPS – Rajasthan Police Services District Minority Welfare Officer Rajasthan Account Services Jail Welfare Officer Rajasthan Industry Services Raj. Excise Subordinate Services Rajasthan Excise (Preventive Force) Raj. Temple Subordinate Services Rajasthan Excise (General) Raj. Commercial Tax Subordinate Services Rajasthan Commercial Tax Services Raj. Labour Welfare Subordinate Services Rajasthan Jail Services Raj. Cooperative Subordinate Services Rajasthan Planning Services Raj. Programme Officer Rajasthan Women And Child Development Raj. Planning Subordinate Services Rajasthan fertilizer and Civil Supplies Raj. Industry Subordinate Services Rajasthan Rural Development Services Tehsildar Rajasthan Minority Services Raj. Women and Child Development Subordinate Rajasthan Women Development Raj. fertilizer and Civil Supplies Subordinate Services Rajasthan State Insurance Services Rajasthan Cooperative Services

RPSC RAS 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate degree from a recognized university and working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan culture.

RPSC RAS Age limit:

For Gazetted Posts - 21 to 40 Years

For Non-Gazetted Posts - 21 to 45 Years

RPSC RAS 2021Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Preliminary Exam Mains Exam Interview

RPSC RAS Exam Pattern 2021



There will be multiple-choice questions on:

Subject No. Of Questions Marks Time General Knowledge and General Science 150 200 3 Hours

There will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer.

RPSC RAS Prelims Syllabus

The questions are expected from:

Current Affairs

Science & Technology

Rajasthan: Political and administrative system

Rajasthan: History, Art & Culture, Literature,Tradition & Heritage

Geography of Rajasthan

Economy of Rajasthan

Indian History

Indian Constitution, Political system and Governance

Geography of World and India

RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2021

Those who qualify in the prelims will be called for mains exam. RAS Main Exam will consist of questions from subject four papers which will be descriptive/analytical. Duration of examination will be 3 hours for each examination.

Paper I:General Studies-I: 200 Marks

Paper II: General Studies-II: 200 Marks

Paper III: General Studies-III : 200 Marks

Paper IV: General Hindi and General English: 200 Marks

RPSC RAS Interview 2021

Candidates who clear mains examination will appear for interview /personality test which carries 100 marks.

How to Apply for RPSC RAS Exam 2021 ?

Candidates can apply for the exam through online mode on official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.inwithin the given time frame.