RPSC RAS Exam 2023 Notification OUT: 905 Vacancies Available, Check Salary, Application Dates

RPSC RAS Exam 2023 Notification: Candidates can check the vacancy, age limit, eligibility, selection process and other details here.

RPSC RAS Exam Recruitment Notification 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) issued a notice for r for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023 (RAS/RTS Exam). This exam is being conducted for Raj. State and Sub. Services,

The registration process of the exam will commence on 01 July 2023 and the application will be closed on July 31, 2023. The link will be available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Exam will be conducted for filling up 905 vacancies of which 363 vacancies are for State Services and the remaining 625 for Subordinate Services. The minimum eligibility for the exam is a graduation degree.  Students can check more details such as age limit, selection process, exam pattern, and selection process below:

RPSC RAS Notification Download

RPSC RAS 2023 Important Dates

  • Starting Date of RPSC RAS Application - 01 July 2023
  • Last Date of RPSC RAS Application -31 July 2023
  • RPSC RAS Exam Date 2023 - September or October 2023

RPSC RAS 2023 Vacancy Details

A total of 988 vacancies are announced for Rajasthan Administrative Service, Rajasthan Police Service, Rajasthan Accounts Service, Rajasthan Excise Service and other services.

Career Counseling

RPSC RAS State Services Posts

Rajasthan Administrative Service

76

Rajasthan Police Service

77

Rajasthan Accounts Service

32

Rajasthan State Insurance Service

03

Rajasthan Industrial Service

04

Rajasthan Commercial Tax Service

38

Rajasthan Cooperative Service

33

Rajasthan Prison Service

09

Rajasthan Planning Service

07

Rajasthan Food & Civil Logistics Service

06

Rajasthan Tourism Service

04

Rajasthan Transport Service

07

Rajasthan Integrated Child Development Service

08

Rajasthan Devasthan Service

00

Rajasthan Rural Development Service

21

Rajasthan Women Development Service

0

Rajasthan Labor Welfare Service

01

Rajasthan State Agriculture Service (Marketing Officer)

37

RPSC Subordinate Posts

Rajasthan Excise Service

32

Rajasthan Commercial Service

0

Rajasthan Food & Civil Logistics

106 +20

Rajasthan Cooperative Subordinate Service

148

Rajasthan Women and Child Development

36

Rajasthan Social Justice

02+17

Rajasthan Labor Welfare

70

Rajasthan Agriculture Service

68

RPSC RAS 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be a graduate of a recognized university

RPSC RAS Age limit:

  • For Gazetted Posts - 21 to 40 Years
  • For Non-Gazetted Posts - 25 to 45 Years

RPSC RAS 2023 Application Process

The application should be submitted on the official website between 01 July to 

Application Fee:

  • General/ OBC (CL): Rs 350/-
  • OBC (NCL)/ EWS: Rs 250/-
  • SC/ ST & TSP SC/ ST: Rs 150/-

Selection Process for RPSC RAS 2023 

Prelims Exam
 This is the first stage of selection. The candidate will be given 150 MCQs on 'General Knowledge & General Science' and should be completed in three hours.
Mains Exam Those who qualify the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The mains exam consists of Paper-1: General Studies-I, Paper-2: General Studies-II, Paper-3: General Studies-III and Paper-4: General Hindi and General English.
Interview Test Those who clear the main will be called for the interview round.

 

Services

RPSC RAS salary (approx.)

Rajasthan Commercial Tax Service,

Tourism Service,

Jail Service,

Co-operative Service and more

Rs. 40000-45500

RAS,

RPS,

Insurance Service, and

Women & child development service

Rs. 61000-66000

Rajasthan Subordinate Devasthan Service.

Rajasthan Excise Subordinate Service,

Commercial Tax Subordinate Service,

Subordinate Service, and more

Rs. 33500-38500

Rajasthan Social Justice & Empowerment Service,
Rajasthan Social Justice & Empowerment Service, Rajasthan Tehsildar Service,
Rajasthan Employment Subordinate Service and more

Rs. 35500-42500
   

