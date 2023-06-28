RPSC RAS Exam 2023 Notification OUT: 905 Vacancies Available, Check Salary, Application Dates

RPSC RAS Exam Recruitment Notification 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) issued a notice for r for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023 (RAS/RTS Exam). This exam is being conducted for Raj. State and Sub. Services,
The registration process of the exam will commence on 01 July 2023 and the application will be closed on July 31, 2023. The link will be available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC RAS Exam will be conducted for filling up 905 vacancies of which 363 vacancies are for State Services and the remaining 625 for Subordinate Services. The minimum eligibility for the exam is a graduation degree. Students can check more details such as age limit, selection process, exam pattern, and selection process below:
RPSC RAS Notification Download
RPSC RAS 2023 Important Dates
- Starting Date of RPSC RAS Application - 01 July 2023
- Last Date of RPSC RAS Application -31 July 2023
- RPSC RAS Exam Date 2023 - September or October 2023
RPSC RAS 2023 Vacancy Details
A total of 988 vacancies are announced for Rajasthan Administrative Service, Rajasthan Police Service, Rajasthan Accounts Service, Rajasthan Excise Service and other services.
RPSC RAS State Services Posts
|
Rajasthan Administrative Service
|
76
|
Rajasthan Police Service
|
77
|
Rajasthan Accounts Service
|
32
|
Rajasthan State Insurance Service
|
03
|
Rajasthan Industrial Service
|
04
|
Rajasthan Commercial Tax Service
|
38
|
Rajasthan Cooperative Service
|
33
|
Rajasthan Prison Service
|
09
|
Rajasthan Planning Service
|
07
|
Rajasthan Food & Civil Logistics Service
|
06
|
Rajasthan Tourism Service
|
04
|
Rajasthan Transport Service
|
07
|
Rajasthan Integrated Child Development Service
|
08
|
Rajasthan Devasthan Service
|
00
|
Rajasthan Rural Development Service
|
21
|
Rajasthan Women Development Service
|
0
|
Rajasthan Labor Welfare Service
|
01
|
Rajasthan State Agriculture Service (Marketing Officer)
|
37
RPSC Subordinate Posts
|
Rajasthan Excise Service
|
32
|
Rajasthan Commercial Service
|
0
|
Rajasthan Food & Civil Logistics
|
106 +20
|
Rajasthan Cooperative Subordinate Service
|
148
|
Rajasthan Women and Child Development
|
36
|
Rajasthan Social Justice
|
02+17
|
Rajasthan Labor Welfare
|
70
|
Rajasthan Agriculture Service
|
68
RPSC RAS 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should be a graduate of a recognized university
RPSC RAS Age limit:
- For Gazetted Posts - 21 to 40 Years
- For Non-Gazetted Posts - 25 to 45 Years
RPSC RAS 2023 Application Process
The application should be submitted on the official website between 01 July to
Application Fee:
- General/ OBC (CL): Rs 350/-
- OBC (NCL)/ EWS: Rs 250/-
- SC/ ST & TSP SC/ ST: Rs 150/-
Selection Process for RPSC RAS 2023
|Prelims Exam
|This is the first stage of selection. The candidate will be given 150 MCQs on 'General Knowledge & General Science' and should be completed in three hours.
|Mains Exam
|Those who qualify the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The mains exam consists of Paper-1: General Studies-I, Paper-2: General Studies-II, Paper-3: General Studies-III and Paper-4: General Hindi and General English.
|Interview Test
|Those who clear the main will be called for the interview round.
|
Services
|
RPSC RAS salary (approx.)
|
Rajasthan Commercial Tax Service,
Tourism Service,
Jail Service,
Co-operative Service and more
|
Rs. 40000-45500
|
RAS,
RPS,
Insurance Service, and
Women & child development service
|
Rs. 61000-66000
|
Rajasthan Subordinate Devasthan Service.
Rajasthan Excise Subordinate Service,
Commercial Tax Subordinate Service,
Subordinate Service, and more
|
Rs. 33500-38500
|
Rajasthan Social Justice & Empowerment Service,
|
Rs. 35500-42500