RPSC RAS Exam 2023 Notification OUT: 905 Vacancies Available, Check Salary, Application Dates

RPSC RAS Exam 2023 Notification: Candidates can check the vacancy, age limit, eligibility, selection process and other details here.

RPSC RAS Exam Recruitment Notification 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) issued a notice for r for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023 (RAS/RTS Exam). This exam is being conducted for Raj. State and Sub. Services,

The registration process of the exam will commence on 01 July 2023 and the application will be closed on July 31, 2023. The link will be available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Exam will be conducted for filling up 905 vacancies of which 363 vacancies are for State Services and the remaining 625 for Subordinate Services. The minimum eligibility for the exam is a graduation degree. Students can check more details such as age limit, selection process, exam pattern, and selection process below:

RPSC RAS 2023 Important Dates

Starting Date of RPSC RAS Application - 01 July 2023

Last Date of RPSC RAS Application -31 July 2023

RPSC RAS Exam Date 2023 - September or October 2023

RPSC RAS 2023 Vacancy Details

A total of 988 vacancies are announced for Rajasthan Administrative Service, Rajasthan Police Service, Rajasthan Accounts Service, Rajasthan Excise Service and other services.

RPSC RAS State Services Posts

Rajasthan Administrative Service 76 Rajasthan Police Service 77 Rajasthan Accounts Service 32 Rajasthan State Insurance Service 03 Rajasthan Industrial Service 04 Rajasthan Commercial Tax Service 38 Rajasthan Cooperative Service 33 Rajasthan Prison Service 09 Rajasthan Planning Service 07 Rajasthan Food & Civil Logistics Service 06 Rajasthan Tourism Service 04 Rajasthan Transport Service 07 Rajasthan Integrated Child Development Service 08 Rajasthan Devasthan Service 00 Rajasthan Rural Development Service 21 Rajasthan Women Development Service 0 Rajasthan Labor Welfare Service 01 Rajasthan State Agriculture Service (Marketing Officer) 37

RPSC Subordinate Posts

Rajasthan Excise Service 32 Rajasthan Commercial Service 0 Rajasthan Food & Civil Logistics 106 +20 Rajasthan Cooperative Subordinate Service 148 Rajasthan Women and Child Development 36 Rajasthan Social Justice 02+17 Rajasthan Labor Welfare 70 Rajasthan Agriculture Service 68

RPSC RAS 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be a graduate of a recognized university

RPSC RAS Age limit:

For Gazetted Posts - 21 to 40 Years

For Non-Gazetted Posts - 25 to 45 Years

RPSC RAS 2023 Application Process

The application should be submitted on the official website between 01 July to

Application Fee:

General/ OBC (CL): Rs 350/-

OBC (NCL)/ EWS: Rs 250/-

SC/ ST & TSP SC/ ST: Rs 150/-

Selection Process for RPSC RAS 2023

Prelims Exam

This is the first stage of selection. The candidate will be given 150 MCQs on ' General Knowledge & General Science' and should be completed in three hours. Mains Exam Those who qualify the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The mains exam consists of Paper-1: General Studies-I, Paper-2: General Studies-II, Paper-3: General Studies-III and Paper-4: General Hindi and General English. Interview Test Those who clear the main will be called for the interview round.